Late Hurley free secures U15 hurling  Challenge Cup title for Éire Óg

Éire Óg 0-16

Ballincollig 0-15

If it’s drama you wanted then there was no better place to be than the Mardyke on Friday night.

Éire Óg were up against near-neighbours and arch-rivals Ballincollig in the Premier 1 U15 hurling Challenge Cup final.

When the Village raced into a five point lead with 10 minutes to go it looked like they had done enough to kill off the challenge of their opponents.

But one thing Éire Óg don’t lack is heart and they scored the last six points to win by one, with the winner coming from a free in injury-time.

In some ways, it was fitting that Sean Hurley was the man to score the winning point as he had been outstanding for his side all through.

Others to impress included Kevin Beechinor and in the second-half Michael Sheehan took the game by the scruff of the neck to drive his side forward to victory.

Ballincollig will be disappointed to lose this one, despite the best efforts of the likes of Cian O’Connor, Patrick McCarthy, Danny Miskella, and Tadhg Murphy, with the latter’s second-half scores, in particular, helping to build up that lead for his side.

Kevin Beechinor and Andrew Bradley, Éire Óg, joint captains are presented with the U15 Challenge Cup by Michael O'Mahony, chairperson Rebel Óg. Picture: Jim Coughlan

Many of these players go to school together in Ballincollig and the bragging rights will be with the Éire Óg players on Monday morning.

McCarthy opened the scoring for Ballincollig in the third minute with his midfield partner, Miskella adding a second as the Village enjoyed the better start.

Beechinor raised Éire Óg’s first white flag, with Hurley adding a second from a free to make it 0-2 apiece with 11 minutes gone.

Murphy added a third for Ballincollig from a free and from the restart he slotted over his first from play to double their lead.

Miskella got his second before Beechinor got his second to keep his side in contention.

Another from play by Murphy, followed by a free from the same player, made it 0-7 to 0-3 as the Village were now playing some quality hurling.

Hurley pulled a point back for Éire Óg, with McCarthy replying at the other end to make it 0-8 to 0-4 with five minutes to half-time.

Murphy pointed from another free, but late points from Hurley and Beechinor made it a three-point game at half-time, as the Village led 0-9 to 0-6.

Éire Óg started the second half brightly with Hurley reducing the deficit and his second of this half had the sides level, 0-9 apiece with 38 minutes gone.

Murphy and Hurley exchanged frees before the Village had their best spell of the game.

Cian Ahern and two Murphy frees put four between the sides before Ahern pointed again to make it 0-15 to 0-10.

But what a response from Éire Óg, with Hurley and Beechinor on target to reduce the deficit. Cathal Murphy got a great point from out near the sideline, with Beechinor putting one between the sides.

Adam Hayfield, Éire Óg, tussles for possession with Ballincollig's Cian Ahern during the U15 Challenge Cup final. Picture: Jim Coughlan

As the game entered injury-time Eoghan Hogan had the sides level before Hurley stepped up to score the winner and see the cup head to Ovens.

Scorers for Éire Óg: S Hurley 0-8 (4f), K Beechinor 0-5 (3f), E Hogan, C Murphy, S Brennan 0-1 each.

Ballincollig: T Murphy 0-9 (7f), P McCarthy, D Miskella, C Ahern 0-2 each.

ÉIRE ÓG: B O’Shea; J O’Connell, A Bradley, D Sheehan; E Hyde, K Beechinor, A Hayfield; M Sheehan, S Murphy; C Sheehan, S Hurley, E Hogan; S Brennan, A O’Mahony, C Murphy.

Sub: M O’Riordan for A Hayfield, (48).

BALLINCOLLIG: D Murphy; C O’Gorman, E O’Donovan, A Rose; C Ward, C O’Connor, K O’Leary; P McCarthy, D Miskella; F Jozefowski, C Ahern, P Rose; C Duggan, D Kirstein, T Murphy.

Subs: D Walsh for D Kirstein (40), E Lynch for A Rose (45), A Rose for C O’Gorman (50), M Delaney for C Duggan (55).

Referee: Damian Taffee, (Passage).