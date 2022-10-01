Cork Camogie round-up: Junior C joy for Bride Rovers while intermediate semi places are up for grabs

WE are at the quarter-final and semi-final stages of the SE Systems Junior A and B championships, whilst the Junior C camogie title has already been decided with Bride Rovers overcoming Midleton.

INTERMEDIATE

The last round of the SE Systems Intermediate camogie championship takes place this weekend on Saturday.

Ballyhea meet Valley Rovers in Blarney at 4.30pm and on Sunday, Na Piarsaigh meet Watergrashill in Kilworth at noon. Brian Dillon’s and Charleville meet at 2pm and Blackrock meet Newtownshandrum at 4.30pm.

Both games are in Castle Road.

At this stage, Blackrock are top of group one on twelve points and will qualify.

Ballyhea are on nine and a win over Valley Rovers would put them through.

Valley Rovers and Newtownshandrum are hot on Balyhea’s heels, both are on six points, and if both were to win, it will got down to scoring difference for the second place spot.

Aghabullogue are top of group two and Na Piarsaigh will secure the second place here as neither can be overtaken by results of remaining games.

JUNIOR A

In the SE Systems Junior A camogie championship the semi-finals are down for decision on October 16 and here Tracton will take on Ballinora and it will be Ballinhassig versus Castlelyons.

JUNIOR B

In the SE Systems Junior B championship, we are down to the quarter-finals this weekend.

Youghal have a home venue for their clash with Kilbree, whilst Inniscarra 2 are at home for their meeting with Banteer.

The winners of these games will meet Aghada and Bishopstown, who both secured their semi-finals spots as group winners.

JUNIOR C

Bride Rovers 4-3 Midleton 0-5

Bride Rovers took the SE Systems Junior C camogie title as they overcame Midleton in a game where goals proved vital.

Bride Rovers captain Chloe O'Flynn is presented with the cup by Cork County Board chairperson Mairead Donovan.

Grace Kearney had Bride Rovers on the scoreboard with the game’s opening goal and they followed up with a point from a Jennifer Barry free and two from play from Chloe O’Flynn helping them to lead 1-3 to 0-2 at the break.

Midleton kept in touch in the opening thirty minutes with Abbie Foley converting two frees.

Bride Rovers are a very experienced outfit and they put the young Midleton side under pressure from the restart with substitute Katie Quirke prominent in their attack as she struck for three goals.

Midleton battled but a strong Bride Rovers defence held firm. Rebecca Cassidy had a Midleton point from play whilst Abbie Foley and Vivienne Gleeson converted frees as they worked hard to get something from the game but a focused Bride Rovers side who dug deep to ensure the title was secured.

Jennifer Barry was named as The Echo Player of the Match following a superb performance as her sides were crowned champions.

Scorers for Bride Rovers: K Quirke 3-0, G Kearney 1-0, C O’Flynn 0-2, J Barry 0-1 f.

Midleton: A Foley 0-3 f, R Cassidy, V Gleeson (f) 0-1 each.

BRIDE ROVERS: C Barry; M Parle, E Barry, T O’Sullivan; A Hoare, J Barry, C Hazelwood; S O’Sullivan, A Barry; C O’Flynn, A O’ Connor, L Murray; G Kearney, G Cahill, S Hayes.

Subs: K Quirke for S Hayes, K Roddis for G Kearney, N Parle for A Barry, E Roche for T O’Sullivan, A Murray for A O’Connor.

MIDLETON: J Connaughton; M Kelly, L Hogan, R Hennessey; M Beausang, Y Abernethy, A Fitzgerald; L Wallis, V Gleeson; A Foley, E O’Sullivan, J Keegan- O’Connell; S Beausang, R Cassidy, H Power.

Subs: C Cronin for M Kelly, R Power for H Power, S Ni Theangana for E O’Sullivan.