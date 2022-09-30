The Longshot: Darts reaches the final frontier

SOMETIMES readers will contact us to give out about the startling lack of insight in our betting advice.

Less often, they will bemoan the lack of coverage of minority sports, which unfortunately often have no odds offered on them by betting firms, who would prefer for you to guess the next James Bond than have a go at predicting how many medals we might win at the World Rowing Championships, now that we are fleet of oar.

A new one on me this week was during a call I made to an acquaintance who does an odd job for me now and then and who is better known by his nickname, which I won’t reveal here, but let’s say for now is ‘Strimmer’.

A few weeks before my return to these back pages, Strimmer signed off a call to me wondering if I’d be back writing for the paper anytime soon? I demurred. But it planted a tiny seed in my mind, which sprouted into a full-blown conviction for a comeback once I received my next utility bill.

Anyway, the latest phone call from Strimmer ended with him acknowledging that I was indeed back writing for the paper, but that the quality of the output was not quite up to the “magical gangman” quality it had been before and lacked a dab of “demented balmpot”.

To be honest, I’m not sure what the actual complaint is when put in those terms, but in an attempt to summon up some of that spirit, let’s for now ignore the major action from the sporting weekend ahead, and look at two less mainstream activities: darts and chess.

Whoa! Darts is pretty mainstream.

Not when the dart is a spacecraft and the target is an asteroid.

You mean Nasa’s double asteroid redirection test (Dart)?

Yes, the space mission aimed at testing a method of planetary defence against near-Earth objects.

Are “near-Earth objects” a euphemism for gigantic space rocks hurtling towards us at up to 50,000mph?

Yes.

What would happen to us if one was to make impact on Earth?

Astrophysicists, who have been performing realistic lab simulations with a sledgehammer and a watermelon, have admitted it could be pretty bad.

But the scientists, they are doing something about this now, right?

Exactly. The day was when scientists preferred to have conferences about these sort of things, and they’d mention off-handedly between talk of gamma rays and string theory that there was a slight chance the co-ordinates of a giant meteorite heading our way might be a few hundred thousand miles off and it could slam into us rather than whistle by.

And what now?

Scientists assumed we would have boiled ourselves into oblivion long before any major impact would do the job for us, but something seems to have jolted them to get more proactive.

Whether that’s because they got tired of seeing Hollywood make movies about the subject, they got funding for it, or they have found something out that they’re just not telling us, we can only speculate.

So they can blow these suckers out of the sky?

Well, it’s not technically the sky, and their favoured method for now is to shunt them over a bit and deflect them away from their original galactic course.

I didn’t think Nasa could afford to send things into space anymore since it shuttered its shuttle programme?

That’s why they use SpaceX rockets to launch their extra-terrestrial projects these days.

Isn’t that the company owned by Elon Musk, whose main space mission is to send us to a planet that was once hit by an asteroid so large that it melted half of the planet’s surface, making it inhospitable to human life forever?

Yes.

Isn’t he better known for saying weird things on social media these days, when not trying to buy that same social media?

That’s him. In fact, he weighed in on a controversy in the world of chess earlier this month.

Yeah, didn’t you say you were going to say something about chess?

I did, but we’ve run out of space so let’s do as a bishop would and move down diagonally to the left to see what happened there.

Whiff of cheating on board

THE world of chess was rocked (wobbled might be a better word) in recent weeks by accusations of cheating from the world’s best player, Norwegian Magnus Carlsen.

This week, the best board game player in the world said he would no longer play in tournaments with 19-year-old Californian Hans Niemann, having walked away from a competition in which he was beaten by Niemann earlier this month.

Niemann has admitted to cheating in high-profile online games when aged just 12 and 16, but denies doing so any more.

Carlsen has offered no evidence of cheating and gave no explanation as to how he believes it happens in a real-life match, but that has only fuelled speculation from followers of the game.

The most common accusation by amateur sleuths is that Niemann is using his back passage to win games (no, he’s not palming pawns off the board and hiding them up there).

The most high-profile observer, Elon Musk, has suggested Niemann is using bluetooth-controlled anal beads, and someone controlling a chess supercomputer then communicates the best moves to him via vibrations.

Carlsen believes this explains why he was beaten, saying he was flummoxed by the unusual initial moves Niemann was making (on the board, not his seat).

Niemann for his part has offered to play his next game against Carlsen in the nude.

Whatever the eventual outcome, you have to feel for whatever tournament official they find to carefully study Niemann’s opening.

NEXT WEEK: Don’t miss all the buzz about another low-profile activity, as we glance at stone-skimming.

Gunner be good

AS our brief when compiling this page is to offer at least a few bets, let us cast our eyes over the cross-channel derby action this week- end.

First up is the match between title-chasing wannabes Arsenal and Tottenham in the NLD as North Londoners like to call it.

The Gunners are on top, a point ahead of their rivals and eventual champs Man City. The home team has won the last five of these clashes in the league and with the emergence of William Saliba in defence for stability and Gabriel Jesus up front as a legitimate goal threat, I’ll plump on the even money offered on a home win.

Drawing comfort

LOCAL enmity moves to Manchester on Sunday, with a 2pm meeting of City and United. City will be an unstoppable force domestically again this season, but that doesn’t mean they won’t hit a few potholes along the way. Win this, and a United side written off a few weeks ago would only be two points behind them with a game in hand. Still, playing at the Etihad should make that achievement a little more difficult, and instead play it a bit safer and take 5/1 on them sneaking a draw.

Feeling Harried

UNDER-fire England defender Harry Maguire not starting would be one of the reasons you might be confident United can take something from a game with City. It is now 8-11 with Ladbrokes that Gareth Southgate’s main man will not start England’s opening match of the World Cup after his horror show in Monday’s 3-3 draw against Germany. England are third-favourites to win the World Cup at 7-1, behind five-time winners Brazil, available at 9-2, and holders France at 6-1.

Hat’s a good bet

WHAT with my beloved Hatters being on the box tonight it would be remiss of me not to mention them. They play Hull tonight and although they are just two points apart in the table, that translates to nine places. Such is the nature of the Championship.No side is currently conceding more goals per game on average than Hull City (above 2), so Luton should have a chance of edging closer to the playoff places when they travel to the North Sea coast trying to improve a record that has not seen them defeated in five of their last six outings across all competitions.

The bet

NOW we probably shouldn’t be mentioning it, but none of our bets have come up so far, and the only success we’ve had in weeks was a last-minute tip for Listowel last weekend. Still, it is with great confidence we predict Arsenal and Luton to win, and a draw in Manchester at 27/1.