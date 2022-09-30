The Longshot: Darts reaches the final frontier

AS our brief when compiling this page is to offer at least a few bets, let us cast our eyes over the cross-channel derby action this week- end.
First up is the match between title-chasing wannabes Arsenal and Tottenham in the NLD as North Londoners like to call it.
The Gunners are on top, a point ahead of their rivals and eventual champs Man City. The home team has won the last five of these clashes in the league and with the emergence of William Saliba in defence for stability and Gabriel Jesus up front as a legitimate goal threat, I’ll plump on the even money offered on a home win.
LOCAL enmity moves to Manchester on Sunday, with a 2pm meeting of City and United. City will be an unstoppable force domestically again this season, but that doesn’t mean they won’t hit a few potholes along the way. Win this, and a United side written off a few weeks ago would only be two points behind them with a game in hand. Still, playing at the Etihad should make that achievement a little more difficult, and instead play it a bit safer and take 5/1 on them sneaking a draw.
UNDER-fire England defender Harry Maguire not starting would be one of the reasons you might be confident United can take something from a game with City. It is now 8-11 with Ladbrokes that Gareth Southgate’s main man will not start England’s opening match of the World Cup after his horror show in Monday’s 3-3 draw against Germany. England are third-favourites to win the World Cup at 7-1, behind five-time winners Brazil, available at 9-2, and holders France at 6-1.
WHAT with my beloved Hatters being on the box tonight it would be remiss of me not to mention them. They play Hull tonight and although they are just two points apart in the table, that translates to nine places. Such is the nature of the Championship.No side is currently conceding more goals per game on average than Hull City (above 2), so Luton should have a chance of edging closer to the playoff places when they travel to the North Sea coast trying to improve a record that has not seen them defeated in five of their last six outings across all competitions.
NOW we probably shouldn’t be mentioning it, but none of our bets have come up so far, and the only success we’ve had in weeks was a last-minute tip for Listowel last weekend. Still, it is with great confidence we predict Arsenal and Luton to win, and a draw in Manchester at 27/1.