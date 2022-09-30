Cobh Ramblers look to build on thrilling cup win over Cork City

AFTER securing Munster Senior Cup glory against Cork City at Turner’s Cross, attention for Cobh Ramblers turns back towards the conclusion of the first division campaign as they play Waterford at the RSC tonight.

Shane Keegan’s side secured the trophy for the first time since 2016. In what has been a tough centenary campaign, the provincial cup final win over City was a welcomed boost for Ramblers and they will hope that it is a starting point for an upward trajectory over the next few years.

Following on from the Munster Senior Cup celebrations, Keegan hopes his side can end the season strongly.

“As good and all as last Monday night was, it’s done and it’s dusted and we need to try and concentrate on giving good performances in our final three games of the season.”

Dylan McGlade, Cork City, taking on Pierce Phillips, Cobh Ramblers. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

With their place in the promotion play-offs long secured, for Waterford it is all about sharpening up and getting ready for their end-of-season tilt at promotion to the premier division.

There is a lot of excitement around Waterford at present with an FAI Cup semi-final to look forward to also against Damien Duff’s Shelbourne in a few weeks’ time, with Waterford having defeated Premier Division opponents St Pat’s and Dundalk in previous rounds.

Under the management of Englishman Danny Searle, Waterford have arguably some of the most talented attackers in the First Division and they look like a team that could be a force to be reckoned with in the play-offs.

Phoenix Patterson has scored 12 league goals this term, while Junior Quitirna is another one of the Waterford dangermen.

There are plenty of players, though, that Cobh will need to try and keep quiet tonight.

Searle previously worked within the underage structures of Chelsea, Charlton Athletic, and West Ham, while he was most recently manager of Aldershot Town in England’s National League.

Bar trying to avoid finishing bottom, Cobh Ramblers don’t have much in terms of significance to play for.

However, that does not mean that they won’t be determined to produce a decent showing tonight.

HISTORIC

Meanwhile, Cobh Ramblers U19s can make history on Sunday when they travel to Athlone Town for their Tier 2 encounter. Ramblers are seven points clear of Treaty United at the top of the division and know that a win in Lissywoolen will be enough to bring home the title.

Managed by Zoran Teodorovic, Cobh have had a hugely impressive campaign and have yet to lose a game having played 15 in the league.

The division has seen Ramblers face strong academy teams, with Bray, Drogheda, Finn Harps, and Derry among the clubs below them in the table.

Speaking ahead of the game, Teodorovic said: “We’ve come a long way since the beginning of the season. The hard work on and off the pitch is why we are at this stage.

“There is a hugely positive atmosphere in the squad, even with the competition for places being tougher than ever."