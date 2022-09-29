Cork County Basketball Board honour players and coaches for Irish exploits

A TOTAL of 20 coaches and players were recognised in a presentation at the Parochial Hall during the Michael Heffernan U18 Tournament for their service with the national teams over the last calendar year.

A successful summer saw seven clubs represented on the European stage through their talented players and staff.

Head coaches Pat Price and Paul Kelleher were acknowledged for their body of work over the international period, most notably with the U16 and U18 men’s teams respectively.

A series of injuries hampered Price’s setup which featured Mallow’s sole international representative, 6’ 7" Pharell Osagie.

Ballincollig’s Brendan Douanla and Jamie Cotter were commemorated for their play under Kelleher in Romania.

Both players featured prominently over the tournament, springboarding them to the next stages of their careers as Douanla joins the CBA Academy in Tenerife and Cotter returns home to join his boyhood club at the Super League level.

Cotter’s cousin and new teammate Adrian O’Sullivan was also recognised for his work at the guard position with the senior men’s team.

TRIO

O’Sullivan featured in the FIBA Eurobasket Pre-Qualifiers alongside a trio of Neptune Super League stars: Jordan Blount, Cian Heaphy and Roy Downey.

Downey and InsureMyVan.ie Super League Young Player of the Year, Cian Heaphy were handed their senior Irish debuts during the February international break.

Downey shone particularly in his second outing against Cyprus, tallying 16 points in the overtime win in Tallaght.

Blount is set to return to Leeside to make his senior debut at club level in Ireland this weekend against Demons after another successful season overseas.

Also honoured for senior duties was retired national team captain Kyle Hosford who also played in the side’s win over Cyprus last spring on his way to concluding a widely celebrated career representing Ireland.

Joining Hosford on the list of honourees were the former Neptune pairing of Eli Lenihan and Sean McCarthy.

Blue Demons duo Ben Horgan and Daryl Cuff were given awards for their roles with the U17 and U18 programs respectively.

Horgan made his debut in a three-game series in Scotland while Cuff took part in a handful of international friendlies with Paul Kelleher’s side before narrowly missing out on the final squad a year young.

Gabriel O’Mahony, Dara McMahon and Rory O’Flynn of Skibbereen and Ballincollig had their debuts acknowledged as well, featuring for the U17s in Scotland alongside Bantry’s Pat Curran in an assistant coach role.

Neptune’s forward Sean Ryan was also awarded for representing Ireland with the 3X3 team in Hungary.