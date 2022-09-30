Nemo veteran Micheál Martin expecting strong challenge from Ballincollig

A Bons Secours Hospital Cork Premier SFC semi-final is nothing new for Nemo Rangers.

The club with more county titles than anyone else take on Ballincollig at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday (2pm).

Having topped a stiff group featuring Castlehaven, last year’s beaten finalists Clonakilty and Newcestown, Nemo are two steps away from marking their centenary year in the best fashion.

However, given that they failed to make it out of their group last year – beginning the 2021 championship just a week after triumphing in the delayed 2020 final against the Haven – goalkeeper Micheál Martin says that nobody in Nemo was even the slightest bit complacent.

“Right from the off, there was a huge focus on getting back and nothing focused the minds like the draw,” he says.

“There was a frustration on all sides the way last year ended, players and management. [Manager] Paul [O’Donovan] was equally eager the minute we got back this year and that was great. Training has been changed up and everybody was buzzing to get back.

There’s a collective between players and management and everyone wants to make up for the disappointment of last year.

“We realised straightaway that there wouldn’t be any easing ourselves into the championship.

“That first group game, we treated it like a county final because losing that first match, like we did last year, puts you under massive pressure with the way the championship format is.

“We went hard at the league this year whereas other years we might not have, and we started the group stage fairly well.”

Sinéad O'Keefe, Cork GAA commercial director, with Harry Canning, CEO Bons Secours Cork, and Premier SFC semi-finalists Eoin Comyns (St Finbarr's), Rory Maguire (Castlehaven), Luke Fahy (Ballincollig) and Micheál Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers). Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Following the impressive 2-10 to 1-5 win over Newcestown, Nemo saw off Castlehaven by 3-13 to 1-16 in an entertaining clash to all but secure qualification with a game to spare. While both sides went into that game in Clonakilty with wins under their belts, it didn’t reduce the intensity.

“To be honest, we treated it as do-or-die,” Martin says.

“We didn’t want to be going in against Clon in the last group game needing a win. We’ve treated every game this year as if it was knockout and I think that that has worked for us.

“It wasn’t about laying down a marker, to be honest, it was more that we needed the two points and thankfully we got them after a great game.”

The scoring tallies haven’t been as high since then, securing top spot with an 0-8 to 0-7 win over Clonakilty before a 2-4 to 0-9 victory over Carbery Rangers in the quarter-finals. Satisfying to win different kinds of games?

“It is,” Martin says, “but we’d definitely have liked to execute better in those games.

“To be fair to Ross, we did miss some chances but not as many as the Clon game, where we were very wasteful altogether.

“Against that sort of set-up, there aren’t going to be high scores but, at the same time, there is a way to build up a lead in those games and it was frustrating that we didn’t do it, having talked about.

“You have to your chances and if you don’t, you’re going to be in that sort of a battle in the last 10 minutes.”

IMPROVED

And the Cork keeper expects another tough assignment on Sunday, especially as Ballincollig have improved with each game.

“If there was a form table for the four teams, we’d probably be bottom of it based on the last two games,” he says.

“That’s the mindset we’re going in with and, on the flipside of that, we’ve watched Ballincollig and seen how they’ve done almost the opposite to us, they’ve really taken off in the last month.

“They’ve a great balance of ages in the team – they’ve guys who’ve been there since the 2014 win and then they’ve four or five 20-year-olds full of pace and athleticism. They’ve a great blend and we’re well aware of that.

Apart from Corofin, I don’t think I’ve lost to another team twice in the championship since I started playing in 2014.

"We had a great game with them in the 2020 quarter-final – we got a lot of goals that night but they will have felt they could have played better.

“We’ll definitely be under no illusions.”