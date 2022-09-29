Glanmire Address key sponsorship issue with help from Eoin Daly

HAVING a good sponsor in semi-professional sport is crucial for the survival of all clubs and for the General Manager of The Address Hotel Eoin Daly it’s all about serving the community.

For the last five years Eoin has been sponsoring Glanmire’s SuperLeague side and it was interesting how he became involved with the club.

“When the Montenotte Hotel under John Gately ended their sponsorship I got talking to Tim Murphy and he duly introduced me to Mark Scannell," Eoin Daly said.

Being involved with a successful club and team is important but that was never his number one priority.

Mark Scannell was trying to sell his side on the success they had achieved over the years but having been involved with a few local GAA clubs the big thing for me is the academies for children and the impact they have on the community.

“Having 100 children two evenings a week getting catered for by Glanmire was crucial in my decision and although it’s an expensive sponsorship it certainly working.”

Basketball sponsorship is one that works for his business.

“I could be in any part of the country listening to radio and The Address Cork is mentioned and that’s a huge plus for our business.

“On the media front, The Echo and Irish Examiner are outstanding to the sport of basketball and should be commended for their unrivalled coverage.”

His daughter plays with Glanmire and her training schedule is very much part of his weekly schedule.

“There are two weekly arguments in my house and that is the two nights I have to bring my daughter to training and if I’m running late it doesn’t go down too well.

“I then go to pick her up and she might be coming out with a dozen players and could be talking to the best or worst player but it makes little difference as I think interaction is crucial.”

The Address provide a room each to Glanmire’s two professionals that includes meals and that sponsorship is possibly the biggest in the Irish basketball circuit.

“Look the players get friendly with the staff and at the end of the day we are their family and we have had some great kids from the States over the years.”

Last season The Address UCC Glanmire completed the Grand Slam and Daly is happy the team will give it their best shot again for the coming campaign.

“We will have different Americans and no Claire Melia but Claire O’Sullivan is back and she is a serious athlete that I know will be a huge plus for us.

“To be honest I am very lucky that I work for a family and they have lots of trust in my opinion and I think our sponsorship is very safe at the moment.”

Daly is also involved with Cork Penny Dinners.

“We make a donation monthly to Penny Dinners as we call it trade for a plate and for every function we sponsor the equivalent of that meal to them and that’s a very important one in our contributions to Cork society.”

There is little doubt Eoin Daly is one of life’s genuine people and his love of basketball and charity in Cork should be commended.