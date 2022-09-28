Constant threat is key to Temple win over Bandon in FAI Junior Cup

Temple United B 3

Bandon 1

Ryan Constant struck twice which inspired Temple United B to a 3-1 victory over Bandon in the first round of the FAI Junior Cup at Temple Park.

In the overall scheme of things, Temple B were fully deserving of their victory and had the upper hand over the 90 minutes against a game Bandon side.

Temple had the first chance of note when an opportunity fell for Gregg Casey, but the midfielder dragged his effort wide of the far post.

But, after that, it was a cracking period for Temple as they scored two goals in five minutes.

The first arrived when Conor O’Callaghan found Ryan Constant on the inside with a neat pass and after swivelling, Constant picked his spot to the corner to hand Temple a dream start.

Minutes later, Temple found themselves doubling their advantage and it arrived following a long throw which fell for Gary Connolly who rifled home from close range to make it 2-0.

Temple were really bright out of the blocks and when Danny Good picked out Michael O’Sullivan with an accurate delivery, a sharp intervention by Bandon’s Brian McSweeney saved the day.

The Temple United B side that had a 3-1 victory over Bandon FC to reach the second round of the FAI Junior Cup at Temple Park.

But, Bandon were showing signs of settling in a bit better and it was Kevin Hendrix who had to get his body firmly behind a stinging strike from John O’Donovan.

At the other end, Michael O’Sullivan flicked neatly on for Ciaran Casey who found Ryan Constant to blast a forceful effort goal wards – only to see Ryan Fitzgerald throw his body on the line to produce an important block.

Then, after Ryan Constant saw his well struck effort whistle inches past the post, Bandon were accorded a chance to peg one back when a lovely ball from Adam Tobin played Ben Harrington in on goal, but the winger failed to dink over the advancing Kevin Hendrix.

This was followed by a half chance for Bandon, but a delivery from a free kick by Ryan Fitzgerald saw Chris O’Donoghue rise to head disappointingly over.

With just minutes to the break, Hendrix had to be quick off his feet to get to a cross, aimed at Chris O’Donoghue’s head inside the box.

With just three minutes into the second period, a super chance fell for Bandon when Chris O’Donoghue exchanged passes with Ben Harrington, but the striker drilled disappointingly wide with the goal in view.

Bandon's John O'Donovan looks to control the ball as Temple's Gregg Casey closes in.

When play switched to the other end, Ciaran Casey curled a lovely effort that looked destined for the top corner until Jacobs leaped to his left to turn it around the post.

From the ensuing corner, Deveroux, headed over unattended.

But, what an excellent finish we saw from Ryan Constant when he dinked exquisitely into the far corner as Jacobs advanced in the 50th minute.

Temple came so close again soon afterwards when a terrific ball from Michael O’Sullivan picked out the unmarked Alan Deveroux, but his downward header bounced before going agonisingly over.

Cian Jacobs was forced into action after that and made two magnificent point blank saves from both Alan Deveroux and Michael O’Sullivan.

Bandon refused to be bowed and Kevin Hendrix had to steady himself before dealing with a stinging effort from Chris O’Donoghue.

But, as Bandon showed good resilience, the woodwork came to their rescue when a stunning effort from Constant came down from the underside of the bar before being eventually cleared to safety.

Bandon’s approach towards throwing caution to the wind did pay off and they reduced the arrears when Chris O’Donoghue showed neat control after receiving a pass from James Campbell and after checking to his right, he hammered the back of the net with a forceful strike to make it 3-1 on 80 minutes.

But, Temple showed good composure after that and when Gregg Casey forced Jacobs to a decent save from his rifling effort, the hosts manage the rest of the contest on their terms until the final whistle.

Temple United B: Kevin Hendrix, Ryan Healy, Danny Good, Conor Kent, Alan Deveroux, Gary Connolly, Conor O’Callaghan, Gregg Casey, Michael O’Sullivan, Ryan Constant and Ciaran Casey.

Subs: Darren Keenan for Ryan Healy (58), Dylan Boyle and Cian O’Shea for Alan Deveroux and Conor O’Callaghan (75), Christopher Sexton for Ryan Constant (80).

Bandon: Cian Jacobs, Ryan Fitzgerald, Dylan Crean, Brian McSweeney, James Campbell, John O’Donovan, Adam Tobin, Chris O’Donoghue, Brian O’Donoghue, Ethan Molloy and Ben Harrington.

Subs: Peter Craig for Ryan Fitzgerald (52), Mark O’Riordan, Kyle Lordan, Jason Coughlan for Ethan Molloy, John Donovan and Ben Harrington (75).

Referee: Jim Hennessy.