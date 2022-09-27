Trainer Joseph O'Brien continues his great run of form in Cork

THERE’S just been no stopping Joseph O’Brien in recent weeks.

His unprecedented run of success continued at Cork on Tuesday where he took the honours in the listed Navigation Stakes for the third time with market leader Statement, the mount of star apprentice Dylan Browne McMonagle.

Soon at the head of affairs, the Lawman filly appreciated the contrasting change of tactics to those employed on her last outing in Group 2 company and was always holding the challenge of Monaasib by a neck.

Statement was formerly trained in England by Martyn Meade and Kevin Ryan and O’Brien’s assistant Brendan Powell said: “The last time we dropped her in and she never lost her position and kept galloping.

"Dylan made plenty of use of her today, stacked them up and started stretching them from three and a half furlongs out.

“He nearly dropped his stick at one stage – that’s why he didn’t hit her and said she won nicely and would go further.

"She’s going the right way and I think there’s improvement in her.”

Lucky Queen and Luke McAteer (red cap) win the Cork Racecourse Handicap

McMonagle later doubled up with a half length success aboard Indian Grey, from the Pat Martin stable in the first division of the mile handicap.

Billy Lee is pushing Colin Keane all the way in an epic battle for his first jockey's championship and combined forces with Curragh trainer Ken Condon for success through Accomplished in the Fermoy Maiden.

It was an important bracket for the half-sister to the 2007 Epsom Derby winner Authorized and her rider commented: “She has been improving from all her runs so I’d imagine connections might try and find a black-type race for her before the end of the season.”

Dermot Weld and Chris Hayes are on a roll and were on the mark again with Giladah who made it three wins from her last four starts when just getting the better of the favourite Band Width in the one mile handicap.

Dairy farmer John Grogan, who trains just a couple of miles from Ballydoyle outside Rosegreen, picked up a timely win for his home-bred colt Mount Ruapehu in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden.

Andrew Slattery’s mount was scoring at the seventh attempt and there was plenty of confidence behind Grogan’s colt who was backed from an opening show of 7/4 into 13/8 favouritism.

Making every yard of the running, he kept on well inside the distance for a threequarter length success over Maggie McGrath.

The trainer missed the occasion as he was at the yearling sales at Goffs where he is due to sell a Kodiac filly at today’s Orby Sale.

His son commented: “We only have one horse and we train him on his own, but we have trained all the family.

Indiana Grey and Dylan Browne McMonagle win the Cork Racecourse Handicap

“The last time was had a winner here was with his dam Katla and she was a listed winner three years in a row.

"We’re delighted with this lad as he has been running fierce consistently. He could run over six furlongs again but five could be the key to him and the cut in the ground also helped.

"There isn’t much for him now but the winter will fly by and he’ll be a lovely horse next year.”

Cashel-based Michael Browne was another Tipperary handler on the mark, saddling The Cola Brassil to take the Mallow Handicap under Cristiano Martins who rode 425 winners in his native Brazil but was riding his first winner in Ireland.

He explained “I never retired and used to ride for fun when I went home on holidays. When Covid came I never had a chance to go back, so thanks to HRI for giving me the licence.”

RESULTS:

Going: Good, good to yielding in places, changed to good to yielding, yielding in places after 2nd race.

Irish Stallion Farms Irish EBF Fillies 2-Y-O Maiden of E16,000. 5 furlongs.

1) J.F. Grogan’s Mount Ruapehu b c (Invincible Spirit – Katla) 2-9-7 A.J. Slattery (13/8 fav) 2) Ms S. Dunne, N. Butler & M.N. Carey’s Maggie McGrath ch f 2-9-2 R.P. Whelan (100/30) 3) Mrs E.M. Stockwell, Coolmore, Westerberg’s Charles Bianconi b c 2-9-7 W.M. Lordan (8/1) 12 ran. ¾, 21/4, sh hd, 23/4, 31/4. (Winner trained by J.F. Grogan) Mallow (47-65) Handicap of E10,500. 6 furlongs.

1) P. Moyles’s The Cola Brasil ch g (Mayson – How Fortunate) 6-9-5 C. Martins (12/1) 2) F. Campbell’s Dragons Call b m 6-9-4 J. Powell (17/2) 3) Dual Racing Syndicate’s Florence Thompson b m 5-9-0 J.A. Heffernan (4/1 jt fav) The other 4/1 jt fav Born Invincible finished 4th. 18 ran. Sh hd, ½, 31/4, nose, sh hd. (Winner trained by M. Browne) Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Handicap of E14,500. 6 furlongs.

1) J & J Racing Partnership’s Craft Irish b f (Adaay – Lotus Roots) 4-9-5 Jake Coen (11/2) 2) Lance Bloodstock Limited’s Princess Sela b f 4-9-5 S. Foley (7/2 fav) 3) Mrs Pauline Condon’s Affable br m 5-8-11 Nicole Weir (8/1) 10 ran. ½, 13/4, nose, 3, sh hd. Winner trained by P.J.F. Murphy) Fermoy 3-Y-O plus Maiden of E12,000. 7 furlongs.

1) Gary Hadden & Avalon Carli’s Accomplished b f (Mastercraftsman – Funsie) 3-9-3 W.J. Lee (4/6 fav) 2) R.J. McSharry’s Tango Flare b g 3-9-5 L. McAteer (100/30) 3) M & W Syndicate’s Thefullbackline ch g 3-9-5 J.M. Sheridan (18/1) 8 ran. 21/4, 31/4, 23/4, 23/4, 5. (Winner trained by K.J. Condon) Navigation Stakes (Listed) of E40,000. 1m.

1) Triumvirate Partnership’s Statement b f (Lawman – Fact Or Folklore) 4-9-2 D. Browne McMonagle (100/30 fav) 2) Shadwell Estate Company Ltd’s Monaasib b g 4-9-7 C.D. Hayes (13/2) 3) David Spratt, Sean Jones & Mrs Lynne Lyons’s Georgeville b g 6-9-7 G.F. Carroll (6/1) 11 ran. Nk, 2, hd, sh hd, 31/4. (Winner trained by J.P. O’Brien) Follow Us On Social Media Handicap of E15,500. 1m.

1) D.K. Weld’s Giladah b f (Muhaaran- Tarfasha) 3-9-0 C.D. Hayes (11/2) 2) J.P. Ledwidge’s Band Width gr g 3-9-3 D.P. McDonogh (4/1 fav) 3) CBR Partnership’s Ha Ha Ha b f 3-9-6 S. Foley (13/2) 11 ran. Sh hd, ½, hd, nk, 31/4. (Winner trained by D.K. Weld) Follow Us On Twitter (47-65) Handicap (Div 1) of E10,500. 1m. 21 ran.

1) Raymond C. Moore’s Indiana Grey gr m (Zebedee – Indy Gal) 6-8-12 D. Browne McMonagle (6/1) 2) Mark Devlin’s Skontonovski b g 5-9-9 R.P. Whelan (9/2 jt fav) 3) Ms S.J. Leahy’s Han Solo ch g 6-8-3 Oisin Enright (9/2 jt fav) 15 ran. ½, 21/4, ½, hd, 2. (Winner trained by Pat Martin) Follow Us On Twitter (47-65) Handicap (Div 2) of E10,500. 1m. 21 ran.

1) M. Rafiq’s Lucky Queen b f (Acclaim – Princess Pearl) 3-8-11 L. McAteer (8/1) 2) F.A. McNulty’s Miracles In May b g 7-9-6 B.M. Coen (11/2 fav) 3) Mrs M.O. O’Callaghan’s Facethepuckout b g 6-9-4 L. Roche (13/2) 16 ran. ½, nk, sh hd, ½, ½. (Winner trained by P.J.F. Murphy)