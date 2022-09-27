The Longshot: Kenny’s troops look to beat drop

IT’S budget day and the Government will no doubt label it a ‘giveaway’, while the opposition will decide that it is an opportunity lost.
And the majority of readers who follow my tips, judging by those who swear at me in the street, are closer to the grave than the crib, so they they should be getting a boost via a slight pension hike.
If you do get an extra few beans, it is best not to take them to the bookmaker’s counter based on something I’ve written here, as, on occasion, I’ve been known to give dud tips.
But that is usually in the sporting sphere.
Far too few of my readers realise that the area of household budget tips is my true forte. So if you have arrived on the other side of today’s ‘bonanza’ feeling short-changed (I’m especially looking in your direction fellow smokers), then I humbly offer the following.
- Shop with a grocery list.
Make it more official by typing it up and laminating it. What you spend on the lamination can be saved when you stride past all those two-for-one offers on shampoo.
- Eat before you shop.
Don’t go shopping on an empty stomach is the golden rule, as you may be tempted to purchase delicious luxury items if your stomach is rumbling, unless you plan on eating the contents of your basket as you traverse the aisles. Stash wrappers on the shelf-space behind laundry detergent products if you do.
- Coupons, coupons, coupons!
What am I trying to say here? Coupons.
- Haggle
Always haggle when you are out shopping, unless you are on the self-service aisle at the supermarket.
- Conserve
What do you do with that little sliver of soap that is now too small to use? You throw it away, don’t you?
Instead, take these soap pieces and put them in a zip-lock bag and store in a dry place. When the bag is full, melt the pieces and pour the mixture into an old butter dish. Place your credit card in the middle of the mixture and let it harden. Cut into rectangles when set and wrap with cling film. Now, shed a few tears that it has come to this. It is also recommended that you cut your credit card into little rectangles.
- Cut your own hair.
How hard can it be? And if you get good, you could open your own shop. That would give you the opportunity to come up with one of those witty play-on-words salon names, like Shear Hostility, Cuts & Bruises, In No Conditioner To Drive, or Why Won’t You Dye?
- Cut costs
Eat by candlelight. Not only is it cheaper on electricity, it’s more romantic. Make sure to quench the candle before it becomes romantic enough to cause conditions that might create cash-guzzling offspring.
LAST Friday, your intrepid correspondent made a trip to the fine surroundings of Dromoland Castle for the first Ladies’ Irish Open to be held in 10 years.
No firms were offering odds on the action, so there was no need to mutter swear words under our breath at any of the missed putts.
Instead, we could marvel at the talent on display and, as a bit of a hacker myself, appreciate just how good the approach play is in the professional game.
The field had some big hitters, too. On a good day, I might have a chance of hitting the 268-yard 15th with a driver, so it was really something to see some of the competitors going over the back of it with a four-iron off the tee.
RORY McIlroy seemed to have his name on the British Open this summer (his name was on my docket anyway), before being overtaken by the two Cams on the finishing holes.
He has yet to win at St Andrew’s, but has an opportunity to break his duck at the Dunhill Championships this week. Two rounds will also be played at Carnoustie and Kingsbarns and although 9/2 may seem like a short price, he is three-time runner-up in the tournament and has also finished third. Two-time winner Tyrrell Hatton is a 20/1 chance.
WATERVILLE may be more renowned for golf, but it was Aidan O’Brien’s horse of the same name who caught the eye on Sunday in the Irish Cesarewitch at the Curragh. The son of Camelot may not have delivered on his promise so far this year, but Wayne Lordan scythed through a field of 30 to bring him from last to first after the final bend and nose past Rachael Blackmore, on Echoes in Rain, at the post to deliver a 5/1 win in Europe’s richest flat handicap.
It's worth a watch:
If you haven’t yet seen Wayne Lordan’s ride on Waterville:— Rory Flanagan (@Rory_Flanagan) September 26, 2022
Navy blue Coolmore silks, last in a field of 30.
Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/Cn4x49T6fs
We’ll chance a three-timer on the Nations League action tonight.
Iceland and Spain to win away to Albania and Portugal, respectively, and Ireland to see off Armenia, this time at 15/1.