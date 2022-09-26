Mon, 26 Sep, 2022 - 23:15

Four goal Amy O'Connor fires Seandun in to the senior camogie championship semi final

They now face St Finbarr's in a mouth-watering semi-final after a big win over Eire Og
Amy O'Connor, Seandun, has a word with referee Niall O'Neill, after scoring the second goal. Cork Senior Camogie, quarter final, Seandun V's Eire Og, at Cloughduv, Co. Cork.

Linda Mellerick

Seandún 5-16 

Éire Óg 1-8 

CHAMPIONS Seandún are the fourth team through to the semi-finals of the SE Systems senior camogie championship after a comprehensive win over Éire Óg in Cloughduv on Monday night.

It was a blistering start for the divisional side. From the throw in Lauren Homan gathered possession and pointed. 

A minute later Homan, who was finding plenty of space, sent a delivery into Amy O’Connor who’s lovely controlled stickwork saw her finish to the net. 

Another O’Connor and Hayley Ryan point and the score sat at 1-3 to no score after four minutes.

Nicole Crean, Seandun, Avril McSweeney, Eire Og,
Matters calmed after that as Éire Óg settled. 

Two Margaret Herlihy frees, and an Ellen Crowley point matched Seandún’s next three scores from Sinead Mills, Hayley Ryan, and Katelyn Hickey. 

Éire Óg were winning some good 50/50 tussles but they didn’t have the scoring power of Seandún. 

O’Connor, double marked again, shrugged off her challengers to dart towards goal and finish off her second before a classy move involving Mills, Homan and O’Connor saw O’Connor hit her hat-trick leaving it 3-7 to 0-5 at the break.

Seandún rubber stamped their superiority within two minutes of the restart as Amy O’Connor hit her fourth goal, Seandún substituting their star forward a few minutes later. 

All over the pitch Seandún were on top but that wasn’t to say that Éire Óg didn’t have their good moments and they were rewarded for their determined effort when Siobhan Hutchinson goaled in additional time. 

Casey Coleman, Seandun, Olivia Lynch, Eire Og,
A goal from Erin Curtin, some lovely scores from Homan, Hickey, and Ryan as Seandún emptied their bench. 

They now face St Finbarr's in a mouth-watering semi-final.

Amy O'Connor, Seandun, Roisin Murphy, Eire Og,
Scorers for Seandún: A O’Connor 4-2, L Homan 0-7 (0-2f), H Ryan 0-3, E Curtin 1-0, K Hickey 0-2,S Mills, L McKeogh 0-1 each.

Éire Óg: M Herlihy 0-5 (f), S Hutchinson 1-0, E Crowley 0-2, C Beechinor 0-1.

SEANDÚN: A Lee (Na Piarsaigh); N O’Leary (Brian Dillon's), L McKeogh (Blackrock), E Buckley (Na Piarsaigh); S K Brosnan (Brian Dillon's), R De Faoite (Blackrock), M Scannell (Bishopstown); N Crean (St. Vincent's) K Hickey (Blackrock); L Homan (St. Vincent's), M Murphy (Blackrock), C Coleman (Na Piarsaigh); A O’Connor (St. Vincent's), H Ryan (Blackrock), S Mills (Brian Dillon's).

Subs: M Coffey (Blackrock) for C Coleman (h/t), E Curtin (Blackrock) for A O’Connor (36), L O’Neill (Bishopstown) for M Murphy (44 inj), C Ryan (Blackrock) for R de Faoite (46), C O’Keeffe (St Vincent's) for E Buckley (52).

ÉIRE ÓG: R Murray; F Murphy, A O’Callaghan, R Murphy; O Lynch, R Sheehan, M E Desmond; A McSweeney, M Gleeson; S Sheehan, E Crowley, L Cleary; I Sheehan, M Herlihy, S Hutchinson.

Subs: O Beechinor for R Sheehan (34), C Henchy for O Lynch (37), C Beechinor for S Sheehan (40).

Referee: Niall O’Neill (Midleton).

Irish Men's & Women's Mid-Amateur Open Championships 2022 (Blainroe)

Douglas golfer Peter O'Keeffe wins the Irish Men's Mid-Amateur championship

