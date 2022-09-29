Tour Experience for young Cork golfers Hailey Martinez and Julia Falvey Ryan

TWO young Cork golfers got to experience tour life last week when they teed it up at the KPMG Women’s Irish Open.

Julia Falvey-Ryan, Hailey Martinez, and Ella O’Connell played 18 holes during the Pro-Am at Dromoland Castle as a result of their participation in the KPMG Irish Kids Golf tour earlier this year.

The trio were the lucky golfers who were picked to play thanks to the title sponsor's involvement with the nationwide kids' golf tour.

The Cork girls started on the 10th with Czechia’s Tereza Melecka, a 24-year-old rookie who made them all feel welcome, and after the initial nerves disappeared, the four went on to post an impressive score by the time they reached the 18th.

They played the second nine with France’s Anne-Charlotte Mora and finished in the top 10 in the pro-am which featured over 50 teams.

Fota member Falvey-Ryan admitted to having some nerves before the round, but that was soon forgotten once she started playing.

“I was very nervous heading to the first tee, but after about three holes I was fine and back to getting pars,” she explained.

“It felt absolutely amazing and it was a great experience. The pros were great and they gave tips as well which helped.

“I played really well today and had one of my best rounds, it was so good I enjoyed everything about the day. My favourite player would be Leona Maguire, I love that I have someone from Ireland who plays on the big tours.

“I was delighted today that I was able to meet her and get a picture with her, I was in shock when I saw her.”

Julia took full advantage of the great weather this summer and spent much of her time in Fota.

“I have been playing golf since last year, but I really got into it this summer and I spent all of my summer in Fota Island Golf Club practicing every day.

“I love that it’s an individual sport but mostly because it’s fun and enjoyable.”

Hailey Martinez, who plays in Douglas Golf Club, also admitted to being a little nervous before her round but also settled once the first shot was hit.

I was both excited and nervous heading to the first tee. It was extremely enjoyable and thrilling the whole time, I learnt a lot and got to speak to the pros too.

“I was a bit nervous at first, therefore my shots were a bit inconsistent. However, as I started to enjoy the game, my shots began to get a whole lot better and a couple of birdies were made.”

Leona Maguire is also Martinez’s favourite; the Cavan native attracted large crowds over the five days in Dromoland as many took their chance to watch the LPGA player.

“Leona Maguire is my favourite player because she was the first Irish female to win on the LPGA tour and she seems like a lovely golfer to be around.”

Martinez took up golf a few years ago and has been working hard over the summer to improve her game.

“I’ve been playing golf for about four years and I really enjoy it. My handicap is currently 16.1. I enjoy the challenge and improving my game.

“I also love meeting new people on the course and at competitions; you can learn from them and take in the experience together.”

BOOST

The KPMG Women’s Irish Open returned to Ireland after a 10-year absence and drew close to 25,000 spectators to Dromoland across the week. It was boosted by the decision by KPMG to become the title sponsor of the Women’s Irish Open for three years.

Although she missed out on the play-off, Maguire was delighted to have the event back on the LET calendar.

“I knew this event would be amazing when I saw KPMG were sponsoring it, and it was. All the people at Dromoland have been amazing this week. All the volunteers and staff on site have been so kind and the course was amazing.’’

Having drawn thousands of Irish supporters to Dromoland throughout the week, Maguire missed out on the play-off by one shot after shooting a 68.

She gave the Irish fans an incredible show and spent time taking pictures with fans and signing hundreds of autographs after her round, and what might have been a disappointing end for her.

The winner was Klara Spilkova of Czech Republic. She holed a five-foot putt for par on 17 after taking the shoes and socks off and chipping from the edge of the water to stay in contention.

A birdie on 18 got her into the play-off where she won her second LET title.