Passage battle back in their CSL game with Leeds to draw 3-3

Leeds 3

Passage 3

PASSAGE battled back from two goals down to secure a valuable point in the Joma Sportsgear Direct U16 Premier Division as they drew 3-3 with Leeds at Leeds Park on Sunday morning.

A sensational hat-trick from striker Ben O’Connell inside just 22 minutes of the first half looked to have Leeds on course for their first victory of the season but goals from Golding Nduwuba, Tomás Hanlon, and Odhran O’Donovan were enough to earn Passage a share of the spoils.

The visitors were dealt a huge blow shortly before kick-off when their first-choice goalkeeper was forced to withdraw through injury.

Cathal Lee, who normally plays in defence, stepped in between the sticks to help his side and he was busy in the opening minutes as he twice had to pick the ball out of his net following two clinical finishes from Leeds forward Ben O’Connell.

Passage eventually settled into the game and shortly after Jack Barry’s powerful volley was saved by keeper Zak Healy Lynch, they halved the deficit thanks to the excellent Golding Nduwuba.

Leeds' Jamie O'Driscoll tackles Passage's Rhema Mbakne during the schoolboys under 16 premier game at Leeds Park. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

The talented number three cleverly cut the ball inside his marker on the edge of the penalty area before expertly poking the ball into the bottom right corner to make it 2-1.

But just when they thought they had got themselves right back into the contest, they conceded again midway through the first period as Leeds restored their two-goal lead.

And it was that man Ben O’Connell again who got it as he completed his treble in style, pressing the defender high up the pitch before reclaiming the ball and emphatically planting it in the far bottom left corner.

But Passage, to their credit, refused to let their heads drop and they almost pulled another goal back straight away but Ryan Dalton’s thunderous free kick from 20 yards out was tipped over his bar by the outstretched Healy Lynch.

But they would make it 3-2 moments before the half time break and it came courtesy of a hint of good luck as Tomás Hanlon’s inswinging set piece seemed to deceive everyone - although one of his teammates may claim they got a touch on it - and dropped just inside the far left post.

The home side regrouped during the interval and they went close to again edging two goals in front at the beginning of the second period but Cathal Lee made a couple of great saves to keep out Ryan Hackett’s header and then Steven Daly’s low drive.

And those stops proved to be decisive as Passage grabbed an equaliser with less than 20 minutes remaining when good work from Nduwuba and the brave Rhema Mbakne inside the box teed up Odhran O’Donovan, allowing him to slot the ball home.

Passage's Ryan Dalton celebrates his goal against Leeds' during the schoolboys under 16 premier game at Leeds Park. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

They almost completed a remarkable turnaround late on when Mbakne was denied the goal he deserved as his header crashed against the crossbar.

LEEDS: Zak Healy Lynch, Evan Coughlan, Mark O’Connor, Connor Gardner, Zack Forde, Jamie O’Driscoll, Steven Daly, Scott Moore, Alan Falat, Ben O’Connell, Ryan Hackett, Andrew Dumitrawe, Adam Mannix, Ryan Hurley, Dylan O’Rourke, Justin Ruamam.

PASSAGE: Cathal Lee, Calam O’Leary, Golding Nduwuba, Carlos O’Callaghan, Diego Martinez Mata, Tomas Hanlon, Hugo Relio de la Puella, Jack Barry, Rhema Mbakne, Ryan Dalton, Odhran O’Donovan, Alaa Al Steif, Blake Fitzgerald, Ben O’Connor, Josh Walton, Tony Geraghty.

Referee: Guy Clarke-Hurley.