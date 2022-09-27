Dungourney hurlers gear up for trip to Páirc Uí Chaoimh

ALL roads lead to Páirc Uí Chaoimh for Dungourney after they secured their place in the final of Co-Op Superstores IAHC with a hard-fought victory over their rivals Sarsfields last Saturday.

The East Cork club progressed to the showpiece occasion where they will meet Cloughduv as they defeated Sars 0-18 to 1-12 thanks in large to impressive displays from Ryan Denny and Jack Leahy.

Manager Martin Denny was also keen to praise his defence for thwarting a Sars revival in the second half before summing up what this achievement means to his club.

“It was a funny game. I didn’t feel the wind was that strong in the first half when we went nine or 10 points up.

“We knew they would get a couple of scores but they only got four frees in the first half so we went in nine points ahead.

“But actually maybe the wind was stronger than it was down on the line. It didn't feel strong but then in the second half was just a little reverse of the first.

“They obviously tagged on the goal very quickly but I knew we would get five or ten minutes and that’s all we needed.

“We needed to keep them a goal behind because they are always looking for a goal and that’s what they were doing at the end.

“Our defence don’t get enough credit. Usually it’s the points scorers that get the headlines but our defence stood firm and they didn’t look like scoring a second goal so we got over the line. Perfect.

They’re a fine bunch of lads. Páirc Uí Chaoimh in two weeks… we’re delighted, we’re delighted.

“We played Cloughduv in the second round and we lost out by two points so we know what they are like.

“My son-in-law to-be plays with Lisgoold so my daughter was at the other semi-final the night before messaging me that they were eight points down, nine points down and all of a sudden it’s all square then they’re a point up.

“But again, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, two weeks time, the first at intermediate level for us so it will be fantastic.

“For a lot of the lads it will be their first time playing there, we’re a small village in Dungourney so it means everything. But it’s for winning now.

“We played them in the county final in 2015 so there is a little bit of history there as well but we are delighted.

“We will go out tonight and have a few scoops with the lads and enjoy ourselves before going back to training Tuesday.” Not Monday?

“Tuesday. We will give them the extra day off, they deserve it!”