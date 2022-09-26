For Fr O'Neill's this is a new year, past final defeats won't play on their minds

AFTER coming through a competitive Co-op Superstores SAHC semi-final, Fr O’Neill's joint-manager Dave Colbert was always going to be a happy camper.

The 11-point win was not a true reflection of how close their clash with Bride Rovers was for over 50 minutes.

“It was a savage battle. It was a huge battle until the end. A tough game to come through. And we are delighted with the win.”

Billy Dunne’s goal on 50 minutes would ultimately prove to be the turning point as it lifter O’Neill's to produce an almost flawless final 10.

The goal was key but we also unloaded the bench too and probably got an impact from all of them in terms of scores, assists, and tackles.

"Just phenomenal impact from the bench and the players on the field too held their cool. We came through it well.”

The spread of scorers pleased Colbert as it showed his side has plenty of scoring options when needed.

“10 scorers is good going. And there are probably fellas who didn’t come on today who feel they could be coming on. We have huge reserves there on our bench and I think it is key that we have that squad that can weather those huge, physical battles.”

Bride Rovers' Adam Walsh wins the ball from Fr O'Neill's Mark O'Keeffe. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

O’Neill's are very familiar with the situation.

“We are so happy with the performance, with the attitude, and with the work-rate. It is what we expect. They work so hard, and we are delighted with them.

“They have a savage attitude; they’ll just keep coming back. They are hard workers, they are positive fellas, they have been with each other a long time, they know each other inside out, they push themselves and they push each other.”

Falling short in the last two finals could weigh heavily before they meet Courcey Rovers.

If you are going into a final you are not going to be thinking about the past or two years ago. That isn’t the case.

"Each year, you take it on its merits. This is a new year. There is a drive there, there is an energy there, and we need to keep that going into this final.

“We are just delighted to be there and to have got over the line. Semi-finals have to be won. That was a classic East Cork derby, ferocious stuff.”

O'Neill's won't fear Courceys, despite their impressive dismissal of Fermoy. In fact the manager, who shares duties with Bryan Sweeney, feels both sides head into the showpiece game in good shape.

“We are two similar teams, with good attitudes and doing our best. It will make for a great final.”