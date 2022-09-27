Castlemartyr hurlers roll on towards another county final

THEY may be through to the Co-Op Superstores PIHC final but Castlemartyr probably haven’t drawn a breath yet after a rip-roaring contest against Castlelyons on Saturday evening at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

They knew coming into this semi-final that they were up against a side that were bidding to reach their third final in a row. But they had momentum themselves having won the lower intermediate and intermediate championships in the last two seasons.

To get as far as they had done was an achievement in itself but they had no intention of stopping on Saturday night.

What followed was a battle from start to finish and literally, until the final whistle, it could have gone either way. It looked like Castlemartyr had it in the bag when they went 2-23 to 2-16 up in the final minute.

But the fourth official raised the board saying five additional minutes and this gave Castlelyons hope, which they tried to grasp. A pointed 65, followed by a goal from Anthony Spillane made it a tight finish but credit to Castlemartyr they never panicked and ran out 2-24 to 3-17 winners to reach their third championship final in a row.

One of the men responsible for this winning run is manager Seamus Lawton, who has been involved with the side for a number of years now.

Seamus was full of praise for his side afterward as he knew they had stood up in what had been an East Cork battle and were the side standing at the end of it.

“It has been a remarkable few years for the club and we are going on the crest of a wave really and we haven’t stopped to think about it,” said Seamus.

“We have been going from one competition into the next and we knew today was going to be a huge challenge against Castlelyons and thankfully we came out the right side. It was a very open game and even when we went seven points up we knew it was far from over.

Castlemartyrs' Barry Lawton and Castlelyons' Niall O'Leary tussle for the sliotar. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“The heart missed a beat when I saw the five minutes going up for injury-time as I knew it could be lost in two pucks of the ball and there was always a chance they could do it.

“But there has been a pile of work done at underage with Kiltha Óg and then at adult level to get us to where we are today and in fairness to the lads they showed great character when they had to over the last few years and again today.”

Looking to the final Seamus said: “We have another huge battle to face now as Inniscarra are a seasoned side and I can’t recall ever facing them in championship before. But we are there and can look forward to the final now in a couple of weeks.”