Inniscarra hurlers hope to finally fulfil potential after reaching intermediate decider

INNISCARRA'S bid to win the Co-Op SuperStores Cork Premier IHC is still firmly alive, following a hard-fought victory over Ballinhassig in the semi-final at Cloughduv last Saturday evening.

The Muskerry side edged it, 1-18 to 1-15, with Colm Casey’s late goal a turning point, as Ballinhassig had led 1-14 to 0-15 before the vital green flag. Scarra with a nice blend of experience and youth in the team, despite being pecked back in injury time, hit the last three points to advance.

Inniscarra despite having big ambitions and potential every year haven’t really challenged consistently over the last decade. They did lose the county final in 2003 in the old intermediate grade and lost by seven points to Kilworth in the 2019 semi-final, so there was great relief that they got over the semi-final hurdle this time.

Inniscarra manager, Paul McCarthy, son of former Cork player and manager Ger, was lost for words following a tough battle.

“I am caught for words. I actually don’t know what to say to be honest. I am nearly in tears here. I don’t know what to say. I am so proud of the players and everyone associated with the club.

It’s a magnificent win. I am very emotional as you can see. The lads have put in an unbelievable amount of work since last October, and I am delighted we are in a county final.

"It will give everyone in the parish a huge lift. Inniscarra are a proud club.”

McCarthy agreed that the goal from experienced campaigner Colm Casey in the 58th minute was a big turning point.

“I was worried heading down the home straight to be honest with you. I think Ballinhassig led by two points, and then we got the goal from Colm which swung the game back in our favour.

"We needed a goal really at that time because Ballinhassig were doing all the hurling to be honest, but Colm has been a great servant to Inniscarra, and I am delighted he got the goal. He has been here through the good and bad times, and the way he played out there, just fantastic.”

NERVES

Despite playing against the wind, Inniscarra led 0-8 to 0-7 at the short whistle, but the Inniscarra manager wasn’t a happy man going into the dressing room at half-time.

“I wasn’t pleased with the first-half performance If I am being honest. We were raging actually, the players went away from the game plan, nerves set in, but I must say, they gave 100 percent in the first half. The effort was there, but we just went away from the game plan and kept letting Ballinhassig in the game.

Ballinhassig goalkeeper Patrick Collins clears the ball as he is challenged by Inniscarra's Dan O'Connell. Picture: Denis Minihane.

"We tightened up in the second half, stuck with it and got the result in the end. It was a fabulous game of hurling I must say, it could have gone any way.

It’s tough on Ballinhassig, they have knocking on the door with a long time.”

Inniscarra are now gearing up for a shot at Senior A hurling in 2023 with a huge battle ahead in the final. McCarthy is relishing it in his first season with the Ballyanly-based outfit.

“It will be a magnificent occasion. You saw the support we brought today, incredible stuff. We will go back training on Tuesday and prepare."