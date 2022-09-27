Cork GAA: Picking the young hurlers on Pat Ryan's radar for next season

THERE is undoubtedly pressure as Cork senior hurling manager but it must also be a lot of fun, ahead of a new season you get to do a bit of hurling Championship Manager, the famous computer game.

New Cork boss Pat Ryan will have been busy attending as many club matches as humanly possible in recent months, with the weekend just gone probably being a particularly busy one, with so many current and potential Cork players on show in the various county semi-finals.

A number of players certainly put their hands up in terms of promoting their inter-county ambitions.

Sean Twomey was arguably the biggest story from the weekend, given his incredible four-goal salvo for Courcey Rovers against Fermoy in the Senior A semi-final last Friday evening.

He was given a taste of inter-county action in last year’s National Hurling League, but his role was as a ball-winning wing forward as opposed to a goal threat close to the opposition posts.

Twomey bagged a crucial early goal in the delayed 2020 All-Ireland U20 final against Dublin, when Pat Ryan was at the helm, so Ryan will be fully aware of his direct approach. It will be interesting to see what, if any role, he gets with Cork from here.

Ballyhea's Adam Barrett breaks from Courcey Rovers' Sean Twomey. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Robbie O’Flynn is well established as a Cork senior at this stage, but he is possibly underappreciated by a lot of Cork fans. On Sunday in the Premier Senior semi-final against Blackrock he gave an inspirational display for Erin's Own, albeit on a losing cause, slotting twelve points in total.

Towards the end of the game, he took over the free-taking duties from Eoghan Murphy. The fact he doesn’t normally take the frees at club level is possibly why he doesn't get the credit he deserves.

He did score five from frees on Sunday, but it was the brilliantly taken seven he registered from play that really stood out. O’Flynn will be the first forward on Ryan’s teamsheet next season.

Erin's Own talisman Robbie O'Flynn and Blackrock's John Cashman tussle for possession on Sunday. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

His Cork teammate Alan Connolly may not have been as important to his club over the hour at the other end of the pitch, given the Rockies had more scoring options, but he still ended up with 0-9, with six of those from play. Having the sharpshooting Robbie Cotter alongside him to score 1-3 ensures that Blackrock are always going to register big scores.

Declan Dalton, unsurprisingly, stole the headlines in Fr O’Neill’s 11-point victory over Bride Rovers, given that he banged over 0-11 of his own, although only one of those was from play. Teammate Billy Dunne was given the role of tormentor in chief close to the Bride Rovers goal, as he grabbed a brilliant 1-2.

Dalton was in more of a ball-winning, playmaking role out around the 40, but Ryan would have left Páirc Úi Chaoimh impressed.

POTENTIAL

Other potential candidates for next year’s Cork panel were in action in that semi-final too, with Bride Rovers’ Brian Roche and Fr O’Neill’s Ger Millerick effectively cancelling each other out. That was a big plus for the winners, given Roche’s importance to the Rathcormac side. Restricting him to just one point from play was a good night’s work, as it put too much pressure on the rest of Bride's extremely young forward line.

Another player to do his inter-county prospects no harm was St Finbarr’s Ethan Twomey, as he was instrumental in the Barrs' blistering start against Newtownshandrum in the second Premier Senior semi-final, knocking over points as well as pinging precise passes.

And the thing is, he wasn’t the only young Barrs star that would have impressed Ryan. Ben O’Connor, at only 18 years of age, looks five or six years older, while the likes of Ben Cunningham, Brian Hayes and Conor Cahalane showed what they are capable of, even if the city side ended up making hard work of their victory.

Over in Ballynoe on Saturday the four points that Darragh Flynn struck, after coming off the bench to help Ballygiblin see off Russell Rovers in a thriller of Premier JHC tie, also caught the eye. If the double U20 All-Ireland winner can regain full fitness he may well have a part to play on the Cork panel going forward.