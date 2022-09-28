Satellite crash out of Shield to Arc Rovers

Arc Rovers 2

Satellite Taxis 1

DEBUTANTS Arc Rovers denied last season’s beaten finalists Satellite Taxis a place in the last eight of this season’s Sport Gear Direct Shield competition following their hard fought 2-1 win at Deerpark Secondary School last Saturday morning.

Satellite found themselves one down inside two minute when Dean Cummins scored and conceded a second to Shane Murphy ten minutes later. Ray Hallissey’s charges piled on the pressure in the second 45, missing a penalty, hitting a post and forcing the opposing keeper into a number of excellent saves.

Their only reward was a consolation from Shane Doody in injury time.

At least one team outside the top flight is guaranteed to be in the draw for the last four after Arc were paired with unbeaten Jason O’Neill Electrical in the quarter-final draw on Sunday morning.

Sports Gear Direct Shield – Group H

Suro Cars 0

Brew Boys United 4

Last season’s first division champions Brew Boys comfortably accounted for Suro Cars at Mayfield Community School last Friday night to top the group.

Gareth Fishlock opened the scoring from a phenomenal strike from distance before Gavin Quirke doubled the lead before the half hour.

A goalkeeping error contributed to Fishlock adding his second and his side’s third in the 35th minute.

With the points and qualification secured, Quirke fired in a fourth on the stroke of half-time.

Fintan Cadogan, Mick Donegan and Rob Fitzgerald were the pick of Suro’s eleven on the night.

Sports Gear Direct First Division

Curry House Hungry Tigers 3

HBC Redemption Rovers 2

Curry House picked up their first win in five outings, coming from 2-1 down at half-time to edge out HBC in their best of five encounter at Mayfield Community School.

Howard Murphy (2), the second a free-kick, and Robert Doyle netted for the winners with Corey Ring and David Goldsmith replying for the visitors.

Cork County Council 0

Longboats 2

Jack O’Neill and Neil O’Connell scored in each half for the visitors at the Regional Park.

Ian Scott and Colin Galvin impressed for Council

SCS Crookstown United 1

Jason O’Neill Electrical 3

JONE continued their impressive start to the season by taking all three points at Crookstown last Sunday morning.

After James Kelleher put United one up, Kevin Murphy picked out the in-form Paudie Cotter who rounded the keeper to make it one-one.

Daragh Corrigan’s rampaging run down the right resulted in the striker drilling the ball across for sub Eoin Duke to give the visitors the lead for the first time.

Cotter secured the points from the penalty spot in the 75th minute after Duke was taken down.

Trend Micro 4

Cork Hospitals 0

Trend opened their league campaign with a comprehensive win over Cork Hospitals.

Josē Guerra scored twice along with Vitor Granja and Breno Messias for the hosts whose best on the day included Guerra and goalkeeper Jamie O’Sullivan.

Telus International 5

The Glue Pot Passage 2

Telus moved onto four points from their first two fixtures following a 5-2 win over Passage.

After going one down inside thirty seconds to an Eoghan Harris strike, Sean Philpott was upended in the area resulting in Callan Dempsey equalizing from the spot-kick.

Philpott was on hand to selflessly set up a second for Dempsey after Mick Broga’s n initial shot was parried by the keeper.

After Brogan made it 3-1, James Boyle pulled one back for Passage before Dempsey and Mark Power tagged on further goals for the hosts.

Sports Gear Direct Premier Division

Absolute Contracting Inch United 1

Doolan’s Cow 5

Champions Doolan’s Cow had to come from behind at half-time to win at Sexton Park In the league for the first time.

The match was turned on its head after Jamie Murphy scored in the 50th and 60th minutes before Aaron Hennessy added a third with ten minutes remaining.

James Cotter made it 4-1 in the 87th minute before Murphy completed his hat-trick in the last minute.

Craig Keegan, James O’Shea and Liam Horgan shone for the Cow.

Healy O’Connor Solicitors 0

Jay Bazz 4

Promoted Jay Bazz made it two wins out of two by hitting Healy’s for four at Garryduff.

Alex O’Driscoll, Darren McGrath, Brandon Downey and Adam Hegarty were among the goals for the visitors.

FAI Junior Cup – First Round

Village United 1

UCC United 2

UCC made the journey to Silversprings last Saturday afternoon and came away with a deserved 2-1 win over their AUL Premier Division opponents.

After Colin Hickey put Village one up at half-time, Wassim Wagnin equalized on the hour before Dave Foley struck a late winner for the visitors. Wingers Gokhan Dumplinar and Mo El Shouky were a constant threat for UCC.

Bweeng Celtic 3

OBS 4

OBS made the long journey to Bweeng and came away with a morale boosting win over the home team.

Shane Creech (2), Charlie Leahy and an own goal registered the goals for the BL side with Timmy Sheehan netting a hat-trick for the hosts.