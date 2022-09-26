Watergrasshill senior All-Ireland draghunt was a great day for trainers and followers of the sport

THERE had been many memorable Senior All-Ireland draghunts but Sunday at Watergrasshill it was a day to savour for all who had witnessed this magnificent meeting.

First off lets congratulate the winner Authority of Northern Hunt who showed another lethal turn of foot when he knew he was en route to the finishing tape.

Organising a draghunt of this magnitude takes serious planning and many thanks must go to Fair Hill members Tristan Herlihy and Denis ‘Shovels’ O’Callaghan who put in hours of work.

The other two guides are also top class men in country as Pat O’Mahony and Damien Kidney ensured the number one draghunt in the season went off without a hitch.

On an annual basis the sport of draghunting depends the goodwill of the farming community and in a course of 17 miles a lot of land is taken in and many thanks to the landowners in Watergrasshill/Bartlemy and beyond for their outstanding contribution.

Over the years the sport of draghunting has never been found wanting when it comes to supporting various charities and on this occasion the Watergrasshill Old Folks received the gate receipts for their Christmas party.

There was also a bit of history made on the day when Authority tied the Senior championship with Clogheen hound Slievemish Spring following his fourth win on the belt.

All looked lost a month ago when Authority trailed the Clogheen hound by 32 points but his class oozed in the final four draghunts when he whittled down the lead that ensured he retained his title.

For trainer John O’Callaghan it was a day to remember and savour.

Authority of Northern Hunt crossing the tape to win the All Ireland Senior draghunt at Watergrasshil.

“I think the form he showed over the last month was incredible and many thanks to all concerned for helping me in my quest for glory,” said John O’Callaghan.

For joint owner Darren Clarke it was a day he thought would never come his way.

“What a day for the Northern Hunt club and I would like to dedicate this win to Garry and Sean O’Sullivan and of course not forgetting John’s father John (Snr) who all gave their lives to the sport,” said Darren Clarke.

It also proved a good year also for Shanakiel Harriers trainer Kieran who produced a double in the Puppy and Senior Maiden championship winning with Kilbrittain Girl and Maxine Silver.

Although the veteran hounds reduced considerably throughout the season lets salute Mayfield trainer Denise Rall who led her charge Magic’s Lad to championship glory.

So the curtain comes down on another season for draghunting trainers and supporters but for Northern Hunt trainer John O’Callaghan it was a case of showing his Authority on the biggest stage of all.

Senior Championship: 1.

Slievemish Weapon (Clogheen) 133pts; Authority (Northern Hunt) 133 (joint champions); 3. Captain James (Shanakiel Harriers) 87; 4. Blue Lad (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers) 77; 5. Jamie’s Lady (Clogheen) 42;Jase Star (Mayfield) 42; 6. Guinness (IHT) 37.

Senior Maiden:

1.Maxine Silver (Shanakiel Harriers) 59pts (champion); 2. Jamie’s Gem (Clogheen) 53; 3. Mrs Briggs (IHT) 47; 4. Mermaid (Clogheen) 43; 5. Zion (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers) 42; 6. Northern Daisy (IHT) 38.

Puppy:

1. Kilbrittain Girl (Shanakiel Harriers) 167.5 pts (champion); 2. Sean T (Griffin United) 115; 3. Wolfe Tone Lass (Mayfield) 74; 4. Sally’s Girl (Northern Hunt) 72; 5. Penny’s Girl (IHT) 60; 6. Diamond (IHT) 58.

Veteran:

1. Magic’s Lad (Mayfield) 133pts (champion); 2. Penny Lane (IHT) 69; 3. Georgie Burgess 50; Misty Jack (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 5. Max Lad (Northern Hunt) 12; 6. Conor’s Jack (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers).