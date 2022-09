Premier 2 football glory for Éire Óg after great battle with Macroom

Éire Óg 1-9 Macroom 0-11

ÉIRE ÓG got the better of Muskerry rivals Macroom to claim the Rebel Óg Premier 2 U15 football championship title at Kilmurry.

This final was expected to be close and it certainly worked out like that. Macroom were slight favourites on the basis that they finished top of the group, winning all three games, including beating Éire Óg in Ovens back in July.

Éire Óg, who reached the top tier Féile final in the spring, recovered from the opening day loss to finish second. Both teams had very competitive semi-final encounters, Macroom edged out Kilshannig by four points, while three goals did the trick for Éire Óg in their nine points win over Duarigle Gaels, the Millstreet and Cullen combination.

It was all set up for a fascinating decider and it certainly didn’t disappoint, with very little to separate two evenly matched teams.

Éire Óg had many heroes all over the pitch, Andrew Bradley and Michael O’Riordan held things together in defence, Kevin Beechinor made his presence felt at midfield, while Seán Murphy, Seán Hurley, Eoghan Hogan, and Cathal Murphy all impressed up front.

Macroom’s Cian O’Sullivan had a magnificent game, he kicked eight points, seven from open play.

Played in front of a large and vocal crowd, Macroom were first on the scoreboard, patient build-up resulted in talisman O’Sullivan pointing. Éire Og, with their first attack, were agonisingly close to raising a green flag, Hogan’s well-struck shot cannoned off the crossbar.

The Ovens team levelled as Cathal Murphy somehow found the target from an acute angle, following a pass from Seán Murphy. Macroom went down the other end with Odhran Creed landing a point from long range, with the help of the wind.

Éire Óg went ahead for the first time with Seán Murphy and Hurley raising white flags. The boys in green and white were playing the smarter football at this stage, and three O’Sullivan points pushed them 0-5 to 0-3 ahead after the first quarter.

Éire Óg kicked two of the last three points of the half to leave a point between the teams at half-time, 0-6 to 0-5.

On the restart, O’Sullivan kicked over another point for Macroom before Éire Óg rattled the back of the net. Seán Murphy’s excellent shot was brilliantly saved by Macroom goalkeeper Noe Kollar, but Hogan was quickest to react to bury the ball into the net from close range.

The teams were level once more, as Creed’s effort curled beautifully over the bar, 0-8 to 1-5 after 40 minutes.

Andrew Bradley, Éire Óg, keeps the pressure on midfielder Kuba Gdaniec, Macroom. Picture: Larry Cummins

Under the tutelage of Kieran Murphy from Kerry, Éire Óg used the ball much better than in the opening half and pushed three points clear, Ethan Hyde, Hogan and Hurley with the scores, with 15 minutes remaining.

They had a great chance of extending their lead with a second goal but Macroom netminder Kollar once again made another fine stop to deny Seán Murphy.

That save seemed to lift the boys in green and white, they reduced the margin to a single point with 10 minutes remaining; O’Sullivan with two white flags, one a free, 1-8 to 0-10.

Cathal Murphy sent over a beauty for Éire Óg to give them a two-point lead heading into injury time.

Billy Murphy clipped over a point for Macroom and they nearly won the game deep in added-on time, Denis McSweeney’s effort went wide from close range when a goal looked almost a certainty.

The Ovens team hung on to spark wild celebrations.

Joy for Éire Óg at full time. Picture: Larry Cummins

They now switch to hurling and face Ballincollig in the Premier 1 U15 Challenge Cup final on Friday night in the Mardyke at 6.45pm.

Scorers for Éire Óg: E Hogan 1-1, S Hurley 0-3, C Murphy 0-2, S Murphy 0-1, M Sheehan 0-1, E Hyde 0-1.

Macroom: C O’Sullivan 0-8 (0-1 f), O Creed 0-2, B Murphy 0-1.

ÉIRE ÓG: C Sheehan; J O’Connell, A Bradley, M O’Riordan; A Hayfield, M Sheehan, D Sheehan; E Hyde, K Beechinor; A O’Mahony, S Murphy, T Straffon; S Hurley, E Hogan, C Murphy.

Sub: C O’Flynn for T Sraffon (h-t).

MACROOM: N Kollar; D Murray, R Griffin, D McSweeney; R McKenna, S Leavey, E Healy; K Gdaniec, O Creed; B Coleman, C O’Sullivan, R Wong; B Murphy, J Leavey, R O’Shea.

Sub: C Magee for J Leavey (58).

Referee: Pat O’Leary (Kilmurry).