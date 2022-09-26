Fast start key as Bishopstown U15s up for Challenge Cup against Glanmire

A composed score by Jack Tompkins got Bishopstown up and running, which was to be followed up by a Daniel Murphy point and a coolly taken free from Neil Crowley.
Bishopstown pointed late on through got a score through a point in the late stages by Robert O’Leary which put to bed any chance of a late Glanmire comeback.
R Lynch 1-0, N Crowley (0-1 f), J Tompkins, D Murphy 0-3 each, S R Clarke, A Roche, R O’Leary 0-1 each.
D Barrett 1-3 (0-3 f), H Cogan, S Yelverton, B O’Mahony 0-1 each.
C Bohan; O Higgins, E Walsh, E Dooley; B O’Callaghan, C Caplice, C Galvin; S R Clarke, R Lynch; D Murphy, A Roche, B O’Brien; J Tompkins, N Crowley, M O’Mahony.
S Jurkic for Roche (37), C McBride for O’Brien (42), C Harrington for O’Mahony (44), R Clinton for Lynch (53), R O’Leary for Galvin (55).
J Marah; C Rodgers, C Condon, A Grainger; L Considine, G Grandon, F O’Donovan; F O’Connor, H Cogan; J Tierney, S Yelverton, H Browne; B O’Mahony, D Barrett, D Lynch.
L Downey for Grainger (20), D Ryan for Considine (35), D McSweeney for Grandon (42), J O’Sullivan for Tierney (44), R O’Donovan for Browne (45).
Brian Barrett.