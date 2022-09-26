Mon, 26 Sep, 2022 - 10:13

Fast start key as Bishopstown U15s up for Challenge Cup against Glanmire

Town had more scoring threats up front and got off to a flier in the Mardyke
Bishopstown were winners over Glanmire at the Mardyke. Picture: Larry Cummins

John O'Shea

Bishopstown 1-12 Glanmire 1-6

BISHOPSTOWN secured the Rebel Óg U15 Premier 1 Football Challenge Cup following a deserved victory over Glanmire at the Mardyke on Saturday.

A strong opening quarter by Bishopstown provided the launchpad for a solid start to proceedings.

A composed score by Jack Tompkins got Bishopstown up and running, which was to be followed up by a Daniel Murphy point and a coolly taken free from Neil Crowley.

Daniel Murphy Bishopstown kicks a point from play against Glanmire. Picture: Larry Cummins
Daniel Murphy Bishopstown kicks a point from play against Glanmire. Picture: Larry Cummins

Shortly afterward Bishopstown landed another blow when they found the back of the net. Following a dashing run through the Glanmire defence, Ruairi Lynch slotted home with a neat finish.

By the quarter hour mark, Bishopstown were growing in momentum as Crowley and Murphy split the posts with clinically taken points.

Glanmire got off the mark with a Darragh Barrett point from a free, but Bishopstown ended the first half the way they had started it, on the front foot, and Alex Roche and Tompkins got further points for Bishopstown and at

half- time the led by 1-7 to 0-1.

Scores from Tompkins and Murphy got Bishopstown off to a good opening in the second half, but Glanmire refused to throw in the towel and made a good fist at attempting to pull off the mother of all comebacks, as they produced a decent showing in the second half of the contest.

Barrett blasted the ball to the back of the net for Glanmire to try and spark them into life. That was followed by a free from the same player. The gap between was down to just six points, with Glanmire appearing to have a slight chance of pulling off the impossible.

They kept on going and added to their tally when Billy O’Mahony got a well-taken point on the turn, while Harry Cogan got a fine score with a powerful drive from distance.

Despite Glanmire’s best efforts to bring the game to a grandstand finish, Bishopstown defended resolutely to ensure that they successfully finished the job.

Bishopstown pointed late on through got a score through a point in the late stages by Robert O’Leary which put to bed any chance of a late Glanmire comeback.

U15 P1 Challenge Cup success for Bishopstown. Picture: Larry Cummins
U15 P1 Challenge Cup success for Bishopstown. Picture: Larry Cummins

Scorers for Bishopstown: R Lynch 1-0, N Crowley (0-1 f), J Tompkins, D Murphy 0-3 each, S R Clarke, A Roche, R O’Leary 0-1 each.

Glanmire: D Barrett 1-3 (0-3 f), H Cogan, S Yelverton, B O’Mahony 0-1 each.

BISHOPSTOWN: C Bohan; O Higgins, E Walsh, E Dooley; B O’Callaghan, C Caplice, C Galvin; S R Clarke, R Lynch; D Murphy, A Roche, B O’Brien; J Tompkins, N Crowley, M O’Mahony.

Subs: S Jurkic for Roche (37), C McBride for O’Brien (42), C Harrington for O’Mahony (44), R Clinton for Lynch (53), R O’Leary for Galvin (55).

GLANMIRE: J Marah; C Rodgers, C Condon, A Grainger; L Considine, G Grandon, F O’Donovan; F O’Connor, H Cogan; J Tierney, S Yelverton, H Browne; B O’Mahony, D Barrett, D Lynch.

Subs: L Downey for Grainger (20), D Ryan for Considine (35), D McSweeney for Grandon (42), J O’Sullivan for Tierney (44), R O’Donovan for Browne (45).

Referee: Brian Barrett.

Irish Men's & Women's Mid-Amateur Open Championships 2022 (Blainroe)

Douglas golfer Peter O'Keeffe wins the Irish Men's Mid-Amateur championship

