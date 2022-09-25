Sun, 25 Sep, 2022 - 18:00

Douglas golfer Peter O'Keeffe wins the Irish Men's Mid-Amateur championship

On Sunday, Peter O'Keefe (Douglas) was the men's leader after rounds of 72 and 69, and he sealed the deal with a stunning 6 under par round that tied the course record of 66.
Jessica Ross (Clandeboye) and Peter O’Keeffe (Douglas) winners of the Irish Men’s and Women's Mid-Amateur Open Championships 2022 at Blainroe Golf Club, Wicklow, Co. Wicklow, Ireland on Sunday 25th September 2022. Picture: Thos Caffrey / Golffile All photo usage must carry mandatory copyright credit (© Golffile | Thos Caffrey)

Over three days, Blainroe Golf Club in county Wicklow hosted an incredible display of golf to determine the Irish Men's and Women's Mid-Amateur champions. The event featured 115 players competing over 54 holes, with a cut after 36 holes on Saturday evening.

"Yeah, feeling great, sometimes in tournaments it takes some time to get into the right gear,’ explained O’Keeffe. “But I played nice and used my experience to get over the mistakes I made early in the first round and continue to push until the last hole.” A total of 207 strokes over three days secured his first win of the season and his second Mid-Amateur men's championship title, the first of which he won in 2019.

Jessica Ross (Clandeboye) took a commanding lead into the final round of the women's championship and continued to play flawless golf throughout the day. Not putting a foot wrong, She walked off the 18th hole with a course record of -3 under par which added to the celebration.

When asked how she felt about the tournament, Jessica said, "It was a really enjoyable tournament and the fact that both the men and women played on the same course at the same time was really nice and added to the atmosphere, the course condition was great and felt it suited my game and I'm just happy that I was able to win."

Blainroe Golf Club and the greenkeeping staff received high praise for the course's condition and hospitality. The fact that the men’s course record was tied, and the women's course record was broken is a testament to the caliber of play over the three days.

