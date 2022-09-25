Sun, 25 Sep, 2022 - 17:10

Munster's early season struggles continue with another loss, this time away to Dragons

Former Munster man JJ Hanrahan kicks points 18 points from six penalties in the Dragons win
Ben Healey of Munster dives to score his side's second try during the United Rugby Championship match between Dragons and Munster at Rodney Parade in Newport, Wales. Photo by Mark Lewis/Sportsfile

Derek daly

Dragons 23 

Munster 17 

MUNSTER were found wanting on Sunday afternoon at Rodney Parade as they succumbed to a surprise defeat to the struggling Dragons in their Round 2 URC clash.

Munster outhalf Ben Healy opened the scoring with a penalty in the second minute, but former Munster man JJ Hanrahan levelled matters with a booming effort of his own from 40m in the ninth minute. 

And six minutes later when Munster number eight Jack O’Sullivan found himself pinned on the wrong side of a ruck Hanrahan kicked the resultant penalty to give the home side the lead.

The loss of both Keith Earls and Jean Kleyn to injuries by the 12th minute certainly did not help matters, and Munster’s error count began to climb, with a miss-throw at lineout time by Niall Scannell and a poor knock on by Mike Haley, when fielding a high kick, invited unnecessary pressure, and Hanrahan took advantage of Munster’s poor play, slotting a 23rd minute penalty to make the score 9-3.

Stephen Archer of Munster scores his side's first try during the United Rugby Championship match between Dragons and Munster at Rodney Parade in Newport, Wales. Photo by Mark Lewis/Sportsfile
Tadhg Beirne was guilty of the next poor knock on in midfield, and the trend of a handling error being followed almost immediately by a penalty concession continued, with Stephen Archer being whistled, allowing Hanrahan to kick another three in the 26th minute.

Hanrahan added three more in the 35th minute after the Dragons hooker Bradley Roberts had burst right through the centre of the Munster defence to create the opportunity.

Munster were looking in real trouble at this juncture, but from the immediate kick off Healy got through a gap to puncture the Dragons cover. 

Two passes later and Simon Zebo looked to be racing towards the left corner only to be denied by a high tackle by Dragons winger Rio Dyer. 

However, Craig Casey took a quick tap penalty to keep the pressure on and a couple of phases later Stephen Archer crashed over in the 36th minute, with the ref simultaneously going back to yellow card Dyer.

With a numerical advantage Munster marched straight back down the pitch, after winning another penalty, and when the Munster maul had sucked in extra defenders Casey had the simple task of feeding Healy to walk in a try on the half time whistle, to give Munster an unlikely 15-17 lead.

Malakai Fekitoa of Munster is tackled by Taine Basham of Dragons during the United Rugby Championship match between Dragons and Munster at Rodney Parade in Newport, Wales. Photo by Mark Lewis/Sportsfile
Simon Zebo of Munster during the United Rugby Championship match between Dragons and Munster at Rodney Parade in Newport, Wales. Photo by Mark Lewis/Sportsfile
The second half was a tough watch, with nothing of note to report until the 70th minute, when Hanrahan missed a kick from 40m to take the lead.

The reprieve was only a short one, however, as Rio Dyer burst straight through the poor tackle attempts of both Malakai Fekitoa and Peter O’Mahony, and the winger raced clear to score a crucial 72nd minute try.

Hanrahan finished the game with a sixth penalty, to consign Munster to an embarrassing defeat.

Scorers for Dragons: Hanrahan (6 pens), Dyer (1 try) 

Munster: Healy (1 pen, 2 cons), Archer, Healy (1 try each) 

Dragons: O'Brien; Dyer, Tomkinson, Dixon, Hewitt; Hanrahan, R Williams; Seiuli, Roberts, Fairbrother, Nott, Rowlands (capt), Lonsdale, Basham, Moriarty.

Subs: Coleman and Carter for Fairbrother and Nott (52), Dee and Evans for Seiuli and Roberts (57), Wainwright for Lonsdale (61), Clark for Tomkinson (68) 

Munster: Haley, Earls, Goggin, Fekitoa, Zebo, Healy, Casey; Kilcoyne, Scannell, Archer, Kleyn, Wycherley, O’Donoghue, O’Mahony (capt), O’Sullivan.

Subs: Coombes for Earls (12), Beirne for Kleyn (12), O’Connor, Knox, Edogbo and Carbery for Kilcoyne, Archer, Wycherley and Healy (57), Patterson for Casey (60), Buckley for Scannell (66).

Referee: Sam Grove-White (SRU)

