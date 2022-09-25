Eimear Scally's hat-trick sees Éire Óg return to county final

Éire Óg 5-13 Bride Rovers 0-11

CORK star Eimear Scally’s hat-trick enabled Éire Óg to qualify for a second consecutive Cork LGFA Senior A final at the expense of Bride Rovers on Sunday.

It will be a repeat of the 2021 county decider between reigning champions Mourneabbey and Éire Óg after the former’s 1-15 to 2-5 semi-final victory over Aghada.

Mourneabbey built a 0-10 to 0-4 lead and withstood the concession of two second half goals to reach yet another county final.

Bride Rovers' Katie Quirke scoring a point. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Cork camogie senior Amy O’Connor converted a penalty and Cork senior footballer Roisín Phelan also raised a green flag on Aghada’s behalf.

Those goals plus additional Hannah Looney, Kaitlin Smith and O’Connor points weren’t enough to stop Shane Ronayne’s charges from progressing.

Meanwhile in Ovens, an attritional semi-final saw Éire Óg get off to a lightening start thanks to two early Eimear Scally goals, including a second minute penalty.

Jen Barry and Katie Quirke (two) scores brought the Rathcormac club back into it but their opponents were far more clinical as an unmarked Orlaith Cahalane netted Éire Og’s third goal.

Bride Rovers goalkeeper Sarah Murphy with a great effort but was unable to save an Éire Óg penalty. Picture: Denis Minihane.

A yellow card for Aoife Rodgers temporarily reduced the hosts to fourteen players but Éire Óg didn’t miss a beat.

Another Scally penalty delivered the Cork senior’s hat-trick and made it 4-2 to 0-3 after 21 minutes.

Bride lost the influential Jen Barry to injury in a hard-hitting contest dotted with plenty of meaty tackles.

An entertaining semi-final saw Grace Kearney and Katie Quirke exchange points with Marie O’Leary and Laura Cleary.

Éire Óg goalkeeper Lisa Crowley produced a string of excellent stops whenever called upon as Leah Hallihan and Katie Quirke (free) scores sandwiched Laura Cleary and Eimear Scally (free) points to end the first period.

The cushion of a 4-6 to 0-7 interval lead helped Éire Óg dominate a scrappy second half.

Laura Cleary netted a fine goal prior to Eimear Scally and Aishling O’Connell points. Jen Cahill responded for Bride but Orlaith Cahalane and Niamh O’Shea efforts pushed the home club 5-10 to 0-8 clear.

Three Katie Quirke frees preceded late Aoife Nic A Bhaird, Clodagh O’Connor and Niamh O’Shea points to conclude the scoring.

Scorers for Éire Óg: E Scally 3-2 (2-0 pen, 0-1 f), L Cleary 1-2, O Cahalane 1-1, A Nic A Bhaird, A O’Connell, N O’Shea (0-2 each), M O’Leary, C O’Connor 0-1 each.

Bride Rovers: K Quirke 0-7 (0-4 f), J Barry, G Kearney, L Hallihan, J Cahill 0-1 each.

ÉIRE ÓG: L Crowley; C O’Connor, J O’Gorman, A Hickey (c); A O’Connell, S McGoldrick, R Sheehan; S Cronin, A Rodgers; E Cleary, E Scally, A Nic A Bhaird; L Cleary, M O’Leary, O Cahalane.

Subs: Elaine Scally for R Sheehan (12, inj), N O’Shea for O Cahalane (52), E McKay for M O’Leary (52), M O’Donovan for E Cleary (55), C O’Brien for S Cronin (56, inj).

BRIDE ROVERS: S Murphy; A O’Connell, T Murphy, J O’ Riordan; L Quirke, A O’Riordan, R Walsh; A Barry, L Murray; E Ahern (c), J Barry, M Kearney, G Kearney, K Quirke, L Hallihan.

Subs: J Cahill for J Barry (11, inj), A Hoare for R Walsh (28), A Hurley for L Hallihan (35, inj), C Morrison for T Murphy (38), N Parle for G Kearney (59).

Referee: Conor McCarthy (Rosscarbery Ladies).