John Egan: “It’s just a disappointing one to take” 

Republic of Ireland captain John Egan regrets his side’s missed chances in the aftermath of their 2-1 loss to Scotland in Hampden Park.

The defender made it 1-0 in the 18th minute when he guided in a flicked on ball from Nathan Collins inside the area.

Stephen Kenny’s side held this until Jack Henry won a free header and equalised at the start of the second half.

It was end to end until the 82nd minute, a moment when the referee judged that Alan Browne handled the ball inside the area.

A penalty was given and Ryan Christie converted, making It 2-1 to Scotland.

The home side ground out the win, and Ireland were forced to dwell on a Troy Parrot chance that was saved by Craig Gordon.

That would have made it 2-1 to Ireland, but instead this was put out for a corner and Scotland comfortably dealt with that.

“I think we played well and deserved more from the game, it’s just a disappointing one to take,” John Egan told Off The Ball.

“I thought we started off the second half really well. We had a breakaway that we could have punished them and to concede that soon after half-time is tough.

“We responded well and grew back into the game. A dodgey decision late in the game cost us the game.

“So, just disappointed we couldn’t win the game or get a draw.”

Despite Parrot’s miss, Egan heaped praise on the 20-year-old who has four senior goals to his name.

“He knows how good a player he is,” he explained.

“Him and Michael (Obafemi) caused them all sorts of problems. He took his goal well that was offside in the first half and sometimes keepers make big mistakes and that is what happened.

“I thought he played well all night and he is only getting better and better. We’re just gutted we couldn’t capitalise and take the game, take the lead, and take the game away from them.

“We created some great chances. We just weren’t clinical enough. We took the lead into half-time and we knew there would be a storm coming out in the second half. We didn’t quite weather it but we stayed in the game at one all. We took control of the game again.

“Both teams felt that they could have nicked it and they obviously got the decision at the end of the game and they nicked it.”

Despite the result, Egan believes there are many positives Ireland can take from the defeat in Hampden Park.

“Our fans were brilliant as usual and their fans were loud as well. That is a part of the game. I thought we did very well in the first half and we knew we had to quieten the crowd a bit, take the sting out of the game at times.

"I think we did that really well.

“When we look back on the game, we’ll take a lot of positives from it. It’s disappointing not to get the result.”