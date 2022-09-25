Rowing gold for Paul and Fintan, bronze for Margaret and Aoife

Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy are once again the toast of West Cork and Irish rowing following their superb gold at the Senior Rowing World Championships in Racice, Czech Republic.

And there were great celebrations also when Cork's Margaret Cremen and Aoife Casey landed bronze.

On an exciting day of racing on Saturday, Ireland added two more medals to its haul with a gold in the lightweight double sculls for Paul (UCC RC) and Fintan (Skibbereen RC), and a bronze for Margaret and Aoife, also in lightweight double sculls.

Fintan McCarthy, left, and Paul O'Donovan of Ireland after winning gold in the lightweight men's double sculls World Championship final. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

In winning gold Paul and Fintan retained their World Championship title, and they are once again the Skibbereen superstars of Irish rowing after a magnificent display of rowing.

And they did it the hard way, starting slowly and crossing the first 500m mark in last position. But all the boats were close together, and as they began to settle into their rhythm and maintain their speed they soon began overtaking their opposition as they made their way through the course.

Between the quarter-way mark and the half-way mark they managed to move from last place to first place, and from there they just moved away from the other crews and powered to gold.

Margaret and Aoife also had an incredible race and won bronze for Ireland. The UCC rowers started well enough and settled into third position where they battled across the course with the French duo who won silver at the Tokyo Olympics.

In the closing 500m Ireland were fourth, just .17 of a second behind France, and Aoife and Margaret began to pick up the rate which took them to the bronze medal winning position.

Aoife Casey, left, and Margaret Cremen of Ireland celebrate with their medals after winning bronze in the lightweight women's double sculls finalat the World Rowing Championships. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

A fantastic achievement by two women who have worked hard for many years to be at the top of their sport, and among their other achievements were silvers for Ireland at the 2017 European Rowing Junior Championships and at the 2020 European Rowing U23 Championships.

In other racing on Saturday, the women's four of Emily Hegarty, Fiona Murtagh, Eimear Lambe and Aifric Keogh finished sixth in the A final, while the women's pair of Tara Hanlon (UCC RC) and Natalie Long (Lee Valley RC) finished in second position behind the Czech crew in their B final.

John Kearney, Ross Corrigan, Nathan Timoney and Jack Dorney went close to winning the men's four B final, finishing just 0.08 of a second behind Germany.

The para mixed double of Steven McGowen and Katie O'Brien finished fifth in their A final.

This followed on from Katie's wonderful gold in the para single sculls final on Friday.