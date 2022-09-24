Cork Camogie: Sars through to last four after cracking clash with Courceys

Sarsfields 1-18 Courcey Rovers 2-13

A hugely entertaining, fast-paced SE Systems quarter-final on Saturday afternoon with Sarsfields coming out on top.

A frantic second half, both sides left it all on the pitch.

The opening half was end to end. Saoirse McCarthy was doing damage, 1-3 scored by the 19h minute. It was point for point for the most part.

Sars took the lead courtesy of a Lucy Allen point, replied to by McCarthy’s first. By the end of the first quarter, it was four points apiece. Referee Cathal Egan was playing his part in the free flow, letting the players battle it out. Sars went a point ahead from the free-taking accurate stick of Cliona Lynch but a four-minute spell during which Courceys scored 1-2 gave them a nice lead.

Linda Collins pointed before Rovers won the breaking ball around the middle of the pitch, the delivery in won by the impressive Eimear O’Reilly who had a hand in most of Rovers' good play up front. She passed to the in-running McCarthy who hit the net after Molly Lynch looked to have done enough to keep it out.

Two Cliona Lynch frees either side of an O’Reilly point left a goal between the sides at halftime.

What second-half combat!

Sars now winning more ball around the middle and with the wind at their backs piled on the pressure. They hit 1-3 inside nine minutes, circling Fiona Keating's point. Two from the magical stick of Orlaith Mullins, one from Ella Woods and a rocket of a goal from Katlyn Sheehan Sars now held a two-point advantage.

Jacinta Crowley pointed a free for Rovers before three on the trot from Lucy Allen (2) and Lynch (f) put Sars in the driving seat. But again came Rovers. They needed to get the ball into Linda Collins.

If she got a yard, she would do damage. She hit 1-1 with Lorraine Collins hitting another. Rovers back in front by one. The play was feverish, the chasing, hooking, and blocking excellent from both sides.

Sars' defence were fighting with everything they had. Four points for Sars, two for Rovers as the score sat at 1-17 to 2-12 with the clock ticking.

Rovers missed a free, Ann Marie Collins pointed. A Molly Lynch blockbuster of a puckout straight to Lucy Allen who nailed it over the bar. Rovers had one last chance, but Sars defence stood tall.

Scorers for Sarsfields: C Lynch 0-6 (0-5 f, 0-1 45), L Allen 0-5, K Sheehan 1-2, O Mullins 0-4, E Woods 0-1.

Courcey Rovers: Linda Collins 1-4, S McCarthy 1-3, J Crowley 0-2 (f), E O’Reilly, Lorraine Collins, F Keating, AM Collins 0-1 each.

SARSFIELDS: M Lynch; E Casey, E Murphy, T Elliot; A McNamara, A Fitzgerald, M Mullins; C Lynch, C Mullins; E Woods, L Allen, O Mullins; M Sheehan, S Desmond, K Sheehan.

Subs: K Fennessy for E Woods (46), L Dunlea for A McNamara (53), H Herlihy for S Desmond (55).

COURCEY ROVERS: S O’Reilly; G O’Reilly, G Hannon, L Crowley; C Hayes, A Moloney E O’Reilly; J Crowley, E Maguire; C O’Neill, F Keating, Lorraine Collins; Linda Collins, E O’Reilly, S McCarthy.

Subs: O Twomey and O O’Mahony for L Crowley and C O’Neill (48), A M Collins for C Hayes (54).

Referee: Cathal Egan (Glen Rovers).