Rebel Óg minor football: Clinical Carrigaline see off Na Piarsaigh 

Unbeaten in the Premier 2 U17 Championship, they'll meet the Barrs or Fermoy in the final
Na Piarsaigh's Eoin Cronin and Carrigaline's Darragh Mulchinock collide with each other during the recent Rebel Og Premier 2 Minor Football Championship match at the Mardyke. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Barry O'Mahony

Carrigaline 6-16 Na Piarsaigh 4-8

CARRIGALINE were too strong for Na Piarsaigh in the Rebel Óg Premier 2 MFC semi-final at the Mardyke on Friday night. 

Carrigaline were in red hot form heading into this one, winning all four of their group-stage games against Aghada, Fermoy, St Michael’s and Beara. Na Piarsaigh came second in their group, winning two against Kilshannig and Bandon and but losing to St Finbarr’s.

The early indicators were that this game would be end to end and it panned out that way.

Carrigaline raised the first green flag after one minute, Darragh Mulchinock fisted the ball into the net. The sides traded points, until Na Piarsaigh raised their first green flag, DJ Coffey, soccer style, slotted the ball into the net. 

The response was emphatic, two goals in a minute from Aaron McCarthy. 3-1 to 1-1 after just six minutes.

It was relentless stuff, the scores kept on coming, the Carrigdhoun side extended their advantage and by the first quarter, led 3-4 to 1-2. Ross O’Sullivan who had a fine game for Na Piarsaigh sent over two points, one from a free, but the winners replied with three points in a row. 

The city side did reduce the deficit when Conor Meaney converted a penalty. Carrig looked good approaching half-time, a pair of Sam Horan efforts, one from a free pushed the lead out to eight points. 

O’Sullivan out of nowhere drilled a powerful shot into the corner of the net to give his team hope, but Tomás Vaughan landed a point for the winners to leave a half-time score, 3-10 to 3-4.

On the resumption, Carrig were reduced to 14 players when Dylan Buckley was given a straight red card for an off-the-ball incident. 

Na Piarsaigh, coached by Cork legend Seán Óg Ó hAilpín, landed two of the next three points until they rattled the back of the net. Alex Lynch from close range, 3-11 to 4-6. 

The sending-off didn’t derail Carrig, The scored 2-1 without reply, Mulchinock and Vaughan with the green flags, 5-12 to 4-6 after the third quarter.

O’Sullivan converted two frees but Na Piarsaigh failed to score in the remaining 14 minutes. 

During that time, the winners scored 1-4, Moran’s point from an acute angle the pick of the points, McCarthy with the goal in injury-time, as he ended up with a hat-trick.

Carrigaline progress to the decider, where they will face either St Finbarr’s or Fermoy.

Carrigaline's Kieran McCarthy looks for support as he is shadowed by Na Piarsaigh's Alex Lynch. Picture: Howard Crowdy
Scorers for Carrigaline: A McCarthy 3-1, D Mulchinock 2-2, T Vaughan 1-4 (0-3 f), S Horan 0-6 (0-2 f), S Connolly 0-2, K McCarthy 0-1 f.

Na Piarsaigh: R O’Sullivan 1-7 (0-5 f), C Meaney 1-0 pen, A Lynch, DJ Coffey 1-0 each, S Cooke 0-1.

CARRIGALINE: C O’Farrell; J Mangan, P Laverty, B Murphy; S Connolly, B Crowley, E Murphy; T Foley, D Buckley; D Fitzgerald, T Vaughan (c), K McCarthy; D Mulchinock, A McCarthy, S Horan.

Subs: D Sutton for D Fitzgerald (45), C O’Sullivan for P Laverty (50).

Na PIARSAIGH: C Gardiner; P Hosford, A Burke, K Galvin; E Cronin, P Lehane, G Dwyer-Harrington; S Cooke, C Meaney; J McSweeney, R O’Sullivan, DJ Coffey; D O’Sullivan, A Lynch, B Dwyer-Harrington (c).

Subs: C Higgins for D O’Sullivan (20), J Hutchinson Cooper for K Galvin (h-t), S O’Connell-Ahern for DJ Coffey (45), D Scannell for J McSweeney (47).

Referee: Cormac Dineen (Douglas).

