Rebel Óg previews: Valleys footballers bid to stop a Douglas minor double 

IT’S another busy few days of games at Rebel Óg level with six finals and several semi-finals all being played between tonight and Monday.

The big game is Monday’s Premier 1 MFC final when Valley Rovers will be bidding to stop Douglas from completing a minor double, while also gaining a bit of revenge for last season.

In last year’s U16 final Douglas defeated Valleys thanks to a first-half goal blitz which left the Innishannon side with a mountain to climb. To their credit, they gave it everything to try and do so but fell short in the end.

They also lost the U16 hurling decider and the players and mentors deserve huge praise for the way they have come back this year to contest this final. They also reached the semi-final of the P1 hurling, only to be foiled by Monday’s opponents.

So they will be hoping it’s fourth time lucky against the city side in recent championship clashes.

There is little between the two sides and the fact Valleys have had an extra week between games might go in their favour.

Valleys and Douglas were in the same group in the round-robin stages and met in round one in July when the city side won by 0-11 to 1-5. That was a close game all through and were it not for a strong first-half showing, Douglas would have been in trouble.

Even at that early stage, many would not have been surprised to see these two meeting again later in the championship.

Valley Rovers' Daniel Lynch shoots for a goal against Bishopstown's Sean Cronin during the Premier 1 MFC semi-final. He will be one of the players they will look to against Douglas on Monday night. Picture: David Keane

Valleys put that loss behind them to defeat Bantry Blues and Mallow in their remaining group games to ensure they made the semi-finals. Douglas kept their winning run going to reach the semis where they faced neighbours Nemo.

A strong second half saw Douglas come through, led by the likes of Sean Coakley, Harry Quilligan, Robert Hanley, and Joe Hartnett.

Their big concern will be how players are after last Monday’s hurling final, with football captain Luis Fogarty among a few that went off injured. They will be hoping they have recovered in time for Monday’s game.

Valleys got the better of a very good Bishopstown side in their semi-final and will look to the likes of Joshua Woods, Eoin Guinane, Kevin Dart O’Flynn, and captain Sean Mac an tSaoí.

Before the main event, Ballincollig and Glanmire will meet in the Challenge Cup final, with the Village slight favourites to come through, having already beaten Glanmire in the round-robin stages.

The Premier 2 semi-finals are also on this weekend with Carrigaline and Na Piarsaigh first into action tonight. Having lost out in the hurling, the northside club will be looking to try and make up for it, but they are up against a Carrigaline side that has yet to lose a game and will be slight favourites to advance.

In the second semi-final the Barrs take on Fermoy tomorrow and the city side will be hoping the feel-good factor around the club at the moment will help them through what will be a tough tie.

Tomorrow also sees Ballincollig take on Douglas in the U15 Premier 1 football championship at the Mardyke (3pm) and prior to that (1.15pm) the Challenge Cup final between Bishopstown and Glanmire will take place at the same venue.

U15 finals continue on Sunday with Kilmurry hosting the Premier 2 championship decider between Macroom and Éire Óg (3pm). Earlier at the same venue (1.15pm) the Challenge Cup decider will feature Ibane Gaels and Na Piarsaigh.

FIXTURES

TONIGHT

Premier 2 MFC semi-final: Carrigaline v Na Piarsaigh, Mardyke, 6.45pm.

Premier 2 U15 HC semi-final: Shandrum v Youghal, Mardyke, 8.15pm.

TOMORROW

Premier 2 MFC semi-final: Fermoy v St Finbarr’s, 2.30pm.

U15 Premier 1 Football Championship final: Ballincollig v Douglas, Mardyke, 3pm.

U15 Premier 1 Challenge Cup final: Bishopstown v Glanmire, Mardyke, 1.15pm.

SUNDAY

U15 Premier 2 Football Championship final: Éire Óg v Macroom, Kilmurry, 3pm

U15 Premier 2 Challenge Cup final: Ibane Gaels v Na Piarsaigh, Kilmurry, 1.15.

MONDAY

Premier 1 MFC final: Valley Rovers v Douglas, Páirc Ui Rinn, 8pm.

Premier 2 Challenge Cup final: Ballincollig v Glanmire, Páirc Ui Rinn, 6.30pm.