Mallow footballers left frustrated by exit at the hands of Castlehaven

MALLOW manager Keith Moynihan was disappointed to see his side bow out at the quarter-final stage of this season’s Bons Secours PSFC In Pairc Uí Chaoimh last Saturday night but it was the manner of the defeat that troubled him most.

“For me, the fact that we never made them fight for their lives was the most disappointing thing. We stuck in there and kept going till the end but we never made them fight for it.”

Moynihan said at the conclusion of a tough night for his side.

“We were probably happy enough up until the time that they got the first goal in terms of possession. I thought up to that point the game was very up and down the field with both sides very wasteful so while we weren’t happy with the game we were happy that we were still in there.

“When they got that first goal it gave them a bit of a buffer and they settled down and probably started playing better football leading towards half time.

While Mallow did go in down eight points at the break it was obvious to all, including Moynihan, that Mallow were better than the first half score-line suggested.

KILLER

“We were disappointed at half time. We didn’t feel we were that far off the pace but that second goal before the break was a killer.

“We were attacking hard and when our lads had to defend we were streaming back trying to plug holes.

“Castlehaven definitely had a couple of attackers that needed close marking – Michael Hurley made space well for that second goal and finished it brilliantly — they had their tails up then and went for the kill — we just couldn’t get back on terms.”

While there was plenty for Moynihan to lament after the game the lack of accuracy in front of the posts was the most frustrating, particularly after impressing in that department all season.

“Anyone that has seen our three previous games in the championship would have seen that our accuracy in front of the posts was one of our main positives. It just wasn’t there.

“You can’t coach that – on this night balls dropped short, far too many wides as well — I’d say we kicked more wides tonight than in the tree previous games combined — that is obviously going to hurt you at this level — especially against a side like Castlehaven who have the forwards to punish you at the other end.

“You try to prepare lads for the pressures that are out there but on the day these things just didn’t go our way — if you don’t punish them on the scoreboard when your chances arise then that is what is going to happen.”

It wasn’t all doom for Moynihan who saw his side fight to the end — another trait that is hard to coach.

“I thought we were better in the second half and managed to put them under pressure. But after the man [Damien Cahalane] was sent off Castlehaven’s job was clear — don’t let us get a goal and to be fair to them they did that very well.”