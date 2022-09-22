Steven Sherlock ready to fire St Finbarr's back to glory after All-Star nomination

THE Cork and St Finbarr’s shooter Steven Sherlock is among the nominees for the 2022 PwC All-Stars football awards.

Douglas’s Sean Powter is the other Leesider up for an All-Star, and that nomination is deserved for a real leader on the pitch, despite all his battles with injury.

Diarmuid O'Connor of Kerry in action against Sean Powter of Cork. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

In both the blue jersey of St Finbarr’s and now the red jersey of Cork, Sherlock can be relied upon to produce the goods.

Sherlock had an excellent campaign for the Rebels, scoring 1-61. He’s a consistent scorer with the right supply.

Both from placed balls and also from play, Sherlock excels at putting the ball over the crossbar and in the back of the net.

For his free-taking alone, Sherlock has been a major asset to the Rebels, after his recall last winter on the back of a brilliant showing in 2021 with the Barrs. In the blue geansaí, Sherlock was the scoring machine of the Cork Premier Senior Football Championship.

FITTING

Therefore, it was fitting that he had the final say in a gripping final against Clonakilty last November at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. This game went down to the wire, with the Barrs winning 0-14 to Clon’s 0-13.

Sherlock contributed 0-7 and he showed ice in his veins to maintain his composure and slot the ball over the crossbar for the championship-winning score.

Speaking to the media after the Barrs' Cork PSFC title success over Clonakilty, Sherlock spoke about how much being successful with St Finbarr’s means to him.

“There’s nothing better, I absolutely love the Barrs. It’s an old cliche, but I love my club, I love everything about it. The people out there are just an unbelievable family. Everything about the club is just fantastic and it’s been great for me.

“I just can’t credit enough every single lad in that dressing-room there. They’re unbelievable, they make my job look easy. Frees, breaking the line, they’re fantastic and they’re a pleasure to deal with. The lads were brilliant at the back.

In 2018, everybody was telling us to go get the one and you can carry on. Thankfully, they have been right, we got the one and we have two now.

“It’s kind of a monkey off our back, we can really say that we’re a great team and now it’s time to push it on. The Munster club we lost in 2018, it’s time to rectify ourselves now.”

That is what St Finbarr’s did in January this year. On a famous day for the Togher-based club in Semple Stadium in Thurles, the Barrs secured Munster glory following a 2-9 to 1-10 victory over Kerry side Austin Stacks.

Sherlock was a scoring weapon for St Finbarr’s, contributing 0-4.

Although he is still only 25, Sherlock has already contributed a significant amount to the Barrs and has been key to their successes over recent times.

Having spoken to him on a few occasions while on reporting duty for The Echo over the last few years, one feels how much it means to Sherlock to both wear the Blues jersey, but also to be successful with his club as well.

Everyone at the club will hope he can make a similar impact over the coming few weeks and months.

St Finbarr’s have a Cork PSFC semi-final to look forward to at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in two weeks. It’s a busy time for the Barrs, with a PSHC clash against Newtownshandrum in the Páirc on Sunday, which will feature a host of dual players.

The scoring ability of Sherlock was in evidence in the final game of the group stage in the Cork PSFC, as he scored 0-6 for the Barrs.

Over the coming years, Sherlock looks set to continue being someone that both St Finbarr’s and the Cork footballers can rely upon to produce the goods.

We look forward to seeing his footballing career progressing over the coming seasons.