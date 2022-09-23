Fri, 23 Sep, 2022 - 11:54

PSHC: Newtown ready to give it everything again in semi-final against St Finbarr's

North Cork side in last four for the first time since 2011
Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC semi-finalists Conor O'Brien (Blackrock), Robbie O'Flynn (Erin's Own), Tim O'Mahony (Newtownshandrum) and Billy Hennessy (St Finbarr's) at Páirc Uí Chaoimh earlier this week.

Denis Hurley

LEAVING it out all there will be the message as Newtownshandrum contest their first Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC semi-final since 2011 on Sunday.

The North Cork side, county champions in 2002, 2003, 2005 and 2009, take on St Finbarr’s in Páirc Uí Chaoimh (4pm), having topped a group featuring Douglas, Midleton and Kanturk before seeing off Glen Rovers in the quarter-finals.

According to selector Gerdy O’Mahony, Newtown have focused on giving their all in every game so far and will do so again.

“We don’t have massive resources compared to the likes of Sars or the city teams,” he says.

“They might have three or four teams at adult level, whereas we only have a senior team and a junior B team.

“We put in everything we have with what we have and the boys are so committed. That’s the way we looked at the Kanturk game – empty the tank for 60 minutes and see where it takes us.

“Thankfully it took us over the line and it was two points on the board. It didn’t mathematically save us from relegation, but it was a big help and that’s in every team’s mind as anybody could finish bottom.”

Having beaten Kanturk, Newtown then lost to Midleton but bounced back to overcome Douglas. While that might not have been enough in itself, Kanturk’s win over Midleton meant that Newtown topped the group.

“We’d have massive respect for Midleton,” says O’Mahony, brother of Newtown and Cork star Tim, “and to be fair, they deserved it on the night.

“If you were at the game, ten points was maybe a bit harsh on us because for 40 minutes we had them on the ropes but the class that they had told in the end. It wasn’t a lack of effort on our part.

“We dusted ourselves down and we had the last game against Douglas. It was the same thing again, empty the tank, though in one way it was out of our control.

“All we could do was concentrate on our own game and, as it turned out, Kanturk toppled Midleton. Even if we hadn’t qualified despite winning two games, the management and supporters would have been so proud of the lads for giving everything for the cause for the three games.”

Now, they will take the next step, benefiting from the presence of the likes of Cathal Naughton, Jack Herlihy and Jamie Coughlan as the new generation build experience.

“We have a blend,” O’Mahony says.

“We have a good shot of young lads and there’s huge work going in at underage, which is the foundation in any club and you see the benefits of young lads coming on to the senior team.

“The minors got to a semi-final and the U15s are in a semi, both Premier 2, and that’s a credit to the work of the juvenile club.

“But when you get to this stage, every club is the same. The Barrs have done great stuff at underage and they came through the group of death – call a spade a spade and the neutrals would have said they wouldn’t come out of the group at all.

“The Barrs won the games and they’re there on merit. We know we have a massive challenge, we know the players they have.

“All we can do is tear into them for the 62 or 63 minutes, give everything we have and if that’s good enough, brilliant – if it’s not, we’ll shake our opponents’ hands and wish them all the best for the final.”

