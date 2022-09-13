The Longshot: HRH flush after insightful chats

THE Irish Rugby Sevens gave you a run for your money at 20/1 pre-tournament shots for the World Cup over the weekend.
They came up short in the semis against New Zealand, and but for a lucky bounce of the ball from a clever Irish restart and a poor decision by the ref shortly afterwards when awarding a completely isolated All Black a soft penalty, our lads could have been facing a formidable Fiji side in the finale.
They did have the consolation of beating the Aussies to third, in what was a tremendously exciting game and also knocked out the hosts in another thriller late on Saturday evening in Cape Town.
Not that many people will have got to see much of it (our ladies finished seventh) as none of the games bar the two deciders were broadcast at all, except through the dastardly RTÉ Player (“You’d like to watch something live that lasts just 14 minutes? — Here watch these three minutes of ads first and again if the livestream drops.”) Fiji blew away the Kiwis in the final, while the latter’s ladies put up a sterling comeback from two converted tries down with two minutes left against Australia only to miss the added points from almost in front of the posts to send the game into extra time.
Also dramatically missing kicks on Sunday were last year’s Super Bowl finalists the Cincinnati Bengals. After tying up their game 20-20 with no time remaining against the Pittsburgh Steelers, they managed to have their kick for an extra point to win the game blocked.
And so to overtime. Any idea what a ‘long snapper’ is? I too thought it might be a fish, but no it’s the guy who throws the ball back to the guy who holds the ball for the guy who kicks it in the NFL.
Well the Bengals were missing their regular long snapper and a tight end with a penchant for throwing the ball back too high was his replacement. Cue another toss with too much altitude for a deciding kick in overtime and another miss.
Then the Steelers go up the other end and belt their effort off the upright. The game could have ended in a draw at the end of overtime (as the Texans and Colts game did at 20-20 also) but the Pittsburgh kicker finally got his act together and slotted his final opportunity.
Back to the other oval ball again and we have the strange timing of a Thursday evening kick-off (10.45am here) for the first of the final round of Rugby Championship games Down Under. Australia host the All Blacks and will be trying to win the Bledisloe Cup (the competition between the two sides for their home and away games) for the first time in 20 years. Their opponents are top of the RC table on 11 points, but the Aussies, Argentina and Springboks are all just behind on nine. The Wallabies are 4/1 to win on home soil.