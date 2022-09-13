The Longshot: HRH flush after insightful chats

THIS is the space where we usually have a brief look back at how our recommendations for the weekend got on.

Not so bad at all we can report, as the death of Lizzie Windsor cancelled the footie across the UK and the female fight extravaganza in London, so we broke even.

There’s been a backlash in some quarters against the reaction of some of our countryfolk to the news she’d cashed in her chips.

Shamrock Rovers apologised for chants by some of their fans during the Europa Conference League game at home to Djurgardens, saying they were “highly insensitive and callous”.

It’s all fine making fun over here, but a lot of people seem to forget she was not just a monarch, she was also someone’s loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, who doted on her dogs and her jewels pilfered during colonial conquests.

What many of those criticising people’s light-hearted if possibly crude responses to her demise seem to forget is the lady herself famously had a tremendous sense of humour and would probably be chuckling away if she could hear some of the reactions, if her ears still worked.

While I didn’t bump into her on her trip to Leeside in 2011, she did visit my university in England 20 years ago.

None of the cubicle-based toilets on campus were deemed suitable as a throne for HRH (apparently she even had a privy council), so a new bathroom was built costing the college £50,000 and as the editor of the student magazine, I wrote a story for what I suspected was a massive outlay for what proved to be zero emissions — there was no royal wee or royal flush on the day.

As part of my investigation, I got to use the facilities in the aftermath of the visit and far from a luxurious commode, it turned out to be a pretty standard bog considering £50k had been spent on it. Maybe there had been velvet curtains and padded loo roll on the day she came.

Anyway, this was about as close as I imagined I’d ever get to the former leader of an empire, until one evening in The Echo offices I received a phone call from a man with a plummy accent, who asked me to hold the line.

And so it was that a few weeks before the flat season each year I’d get a discreet call from a certain lady looking for the inside track on how the preparations of certain Irish horses were going.

These were informal chats but as the calls kept coming annually I assume I saved or earned her a few bob here and there. Or perhaps she just liked to talk to someone who didn’t have the airs and graces of her usual interlocutors.

What did I get out of it? She’d sometimes nudge me in the right direction about the hue of her headgear for Ascot (although she did try to punk me once by saying she’d be donning a beret).

While we didn’t usually divert off the subject of the Sport of Kings, I recall her once admitting her concern about the succession stakes.

Were her concerns that her boots were simply too big to fill? No, she said, she just worried about the corgis when they saw the size of the King Charles.

Terrific sense of humour, as I said.

Shout out to St Pat’s who were too good for the Drogheda’s rugby team (down a man after a high tackle?) according to Saturday’s Irish Times.

Sevens side perform despite poor Player reception

THE Irish Rugby Sevens gave you a run for your money at 20/1 pre-tournament shots for the World Cup over the weekend.

They came up short in the semis against New Zealand, and but for a lucky bounce of the ball from a clever Irish restart and a poor decision by the ref shortly afterwards when awarding a completely isolated All Black a soft penalty, our lads could have been facing a formidable Fiji side in the finale.

They did have the consolation of beating the Aussies to third, in what was a tremendously exciting game and also knocked out the hosts in another thriller late on Saturday evening in Cape Town.

Not that many people will have got to see much of it (our ladies finished seventh) as none of the games bar the two deciders were broadcast at all, except through the dastardly RTÉ Player (“You’d like to watch something live that lasts just 14 minutes? — Here watch these three minutes of ads first and again if the livestream drops.”) Fiji blew away the Kiwis in the final, while the latter’s ladies put up a sterling comeback from two converted tries down with two minutes left against Australia only to miss the added points from almost in front of the posts to send the game into extra time.

Also dramatically missing kicks on Sunday were last year’s Super Bowl finalists the Cincinnati Bengals. After tying up their game 20-20 with no time remaining against the Pittsburgh Steelers, they managed to have their kick for an extra point to win the game blocked.

And so to overtime. Any idea what a ‘long snapper’ is? I too thought it might be a fish, but no it’s the guy who throws the ball back to the guy who holds the ball for the guy who kicks it in the NFL.

Well the Bengals were missing their regular long snapper and a tight end with a penchant for throwing the ball back too high was his replacement. Cue another toss with too much altitude for a deciding kick in overtime and another miss.

Then the Steelers go up the other end and belt their effort off the upright. The game could have ended in a draw at the end of overtime (as the Texans and Colts game did at 20-20 also) but the Pittsburgh kicker finally got his act together and slotted his final opportunity.

Back to the other oval ball again and we have the strange timing of a Thursday evening kick-off (10.45am here) for the first of the final round of Rugby Championship games Down Under. Australia host the All Blacks and will be trying to win the Bledisloe Cup (the competition between the two sides for their home and away games) for the first time in 20 years. Their opponents are top of the RC table on 11 points, but the Aussies, Argentina and Springboks are all just behind on nine. The Wallabies are 4/1 to win on home soil.