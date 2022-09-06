The Longshot: Chance to take a punt on the NFL

WHEN Washington’s American Football side decided to rename after the ‘Redskins’ was deemed unsuitable, they ran through many options earlier this year, including: Aviators, Wild Hogs, Presidents, Capital City Football Club, Ambassadors, Monarchs, Riders, Redwolves, Wayfarers, Griffins, Warriors, Armada, Rising, Swifts, Pilots, Rubies and Renegades, before finally settling on the Commanders.
It set us to thinking of the American Football franchises that don’t exist, but which we wish did:
1. Tampa Bay Invigilators 2. Cleveland Ground Beans 3. Jacksonville Jambons 4. New York Pretzels 5. Denver Defribrillators 6. Houston Cosmonauts 7. San Jose Subeditors 8. St Louis Caramels 9. Phoenix Canyaneros 10. Pittsburgh Pangolins.