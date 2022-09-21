Fishermen leave Castleview reeling to advance in Munster Junior Cup

Castleview 0

Fisherman’s Rest Valley Rangers 2

THE performance of the weekend belongs to debutants Valley Rangers whose first visit to O’Sullivan Park last Saturday afternoon resulted in a deserved two-nil win over the hosts in the Munster Junior Cup.

Sean McCarthy sent Joaquin Almeida in for the first in the 15th minute.

That was followed by a second from John Noonan with ten minutes remaining after being put through by a clever header in behind by Wayne O’Leary.

Keeper Ryan O’Neill, defenders Alan Carr, Robert English, Junior Sangwa and Stephen O’Donovan along with Edward Kenneally and Noonan in the middle were outstanding for the winners.

Martin Harvey Solicitors 4

UCC 3

MHS completed a hat-trick of wins for BL clubs in junior cup action over the weekend after goals from Dave O’Leary (2), Dean Buckley and Eoin Murphy bettered the three scored by UCC’s Cillian Desmond, PJ O’Regan and Ray Hinds..

Satellite Taxis 0

Fermoy 0

(Satellite won 4-3 on pens after extra time)

In a lively contest, Satellite prevailed in the shoot-out to move onto round two after Ollie O’Sullivan, Ethan Robinson, Kian Fitzgerald and Kevin O’Connor were all successful in the shoot-out. Keeper Brian McPolin saved twice for the winners.

St. Mary’s 2

Longboats 1

(aet)

Longboats were cruelly knocked out by a goal scored forty seconds from the end of extra-time by Solomon Ogwamg.

Earlier, the host’s Tiernan Daly and Liam Cashman had exchanged goals in the ninety.

Ringmahon Rangers 6

Brew Boys United 1

A five-goal blitz by Rangers’ Iain Aherne and Jordan Delurey, two each, and Brian O’Neill in the space of fifteen minutes sealed the MJL Premier Division side’s path to round two after Aherne and United’s Luke Burke had exchanged first-half goals.

Ballinhassig 3

UCC United 2

UCC crashed out after being two up through Dave Foley and an own goal to goals from Diarmuid O’Regan (2) and Marc O’Connor in a ten minute spell midways through the second-half.

MIG.ie Munster Junior Cup – Preliminary Round:

Casement United 2

Trend Micro 1

Despite Joao Martins putting Trend one up, Casement finished the stronger with goals from Lee Cooke and Luke McCarthy in the last ten minutes.

Sports Gear Direct Shield – Group C

Andy Sull’s Hair 2

Doolan’s Cow 4

Aaron Keohane edged Andy Sull’s in front before James Cotter levelled for the holders late in the first-half.

Corey Ryan netted a second for the hosts but Doolan’s experience came to the fore with further goals from Aaron Hennessy (2) and an own goal. Scott McCarthy, Sean Teegan and Mark O’Callaghan were prominent throughout for the debutants.

Sports Gear Direct First Division

Area Carpet & Flooring Carrigaline Town 1

HBC Redemption Rovers 0

Carrigaline Town made it two out of two in the league following their solitary one goal win over Redemption Rangers at Crosshaven.

Dean Farrissey scored his third league goal to seal the points for the early leaders. Shane Deeney, Morgan McCarthy and Nathan Harris impressed for the visitors.

Jason O’Neill Electrical 5

The Weigh Inn Dripsey 0

JONE’’S blistering start to the season continues to gather momentum after hitting out of form Dripsey for five.

Goals from Paudie Cotter, two, one pen., and a Keith O’Sullivan free-kick from fully thirty yards, separated the teams at half-time.

Cotter went on to complete his hat-trick from a second spot-kick before Kent Harrington wrapped up the points in the 78th minute.

Curry House Hungry Tigers 1

Arc Rovers 2

Arc were fortunate to come away with all three points against a much improved Hungry Tigers’ eleven.

Steven Waters netted twice from the penalty spot in both halves after Howard Murphy had equalized early in the second 45.

Cork Hospitals 2

Telus International 2

Telus twice pegged the Hospitals back through Mick Bogan and Callan Dempsey after Conor Cudden and Chris Fawsitt had given the hosts the lead.

SCS Crookstown United 1

Cork County Council 1

After Patrick Barry opened the scoring for Crookstown, Rob Susek set up Michael Jennings for the equalizer before half-time.

Sports Gear Direct Premier Division

Jay Bazz 7

Marlboro Trust 1

Promoted Jay Bazz put four time winners Marlboro to the sword courtesy of goals from Alex O’Driscoll (2), Adam Hegarty, Brandon Downey,, Stephen Mulryan, Sam Heffernan and Michael Coffey. Kevin O’Sullivan replied for Trust.

Absolute Contracting Inch United 0

Healy O’Connor Solicitors 0

Inch and Healy’s played out a goal less draw in the first meeting at Sexton Park.