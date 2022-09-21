Talent is rewarded at AUL Awards night - picture special

After Tom Fitzgerald, chairman of the Cork AUL, welcomed everyone, a great night was had by all at the Kiln hospitality room in Heineken Ireland’s premises where the annual awards for the Cork AUL took place recently.

Awards were presented to the following recipients.

02 09 2022

Manager of the Year: Donal Moynihan Guiding his side – Coachford FC to a huge achievement last season when they won both the AOH Cup and the Premier league, Donal Moynihan was an easy choice for the manager of the year award.

Donal has proven his worth at the helm for this Coachford outfit that has played some wonderful football for most of the season while under his stewardship.

Of course, Donal was so unlucky not to have taken Coachford all the way to the Munster Junior Cup final after they were so unfortunate to have suffered a 0-1 defeat by St. Michael’s in the semi-final.

02 09 2022

Team of the Year: Coachford FC.

Coachford FC played some sweeping football throughout last season which in the end brought them huge success in the shape of the AOH Cup and the Premier league title.

This side really stood out as one of the most attractive teams in the league to watch.

02 09 2022

They scored a whopping 60 goals and went the whole season undefeated in the league after playing 16 games – such was their dominance.

Then, at Celtic Park in Clonmel, against a good St. Michael’s side, they were defeated 1-0 in the Munster Junior Cup semi-final after doing everything in that game, but score.

Added to their success, it was a great honor for the club to see one of their players - Adam Murphy chosen for the Irish Amateur team that had a historical 2-1 victory over Wales on August 6 at Turner’s Cross.

For many outstanding performances over the season, Coachford FC thoroughly deserved the team of the year accolade for 2021-22.

Golden Boot winner: Shane Geasley (Springfield FC) For season 2021-22, one winner stood out for the Golden Boot award and that was Shane Geasley who played with Springfield FC who were promoted to the Premiership for season 2022-23.

Shane notched up a massive 22 goals in what was a very competitive league.

For some time now Shane has been turning in some terrific performances over a number of seasons and was always knocking on the door for this kind of accolade.

Shane is a super player with excellent vision.

02 09 2022

He is imposing with the ball at his feet and has the ability to hold it under pressure as well as pick a runner out in a timely manner.

He has also proven to have a very keen eye for goal.

Shane is a very worthy recipient for the Golden Boot award.

Referee of the year award: Tom McCarthy.

Tom McCarthy was thrilled after being chosen for the Referee of the year award.

02 09 2022

“I am so pleased and honored to receive the award of Cork AUL Referee of the year.

“I started refereeing in 2013 as a way of staying involved in the game after playing at various levels throughout my career.

“The decision to start refereeing was very much influenced by my brother who is refereeing in Dublin.

“Some of my highlights were being the man in the middle in four FAI Junior Cup and three Munster Junior Cup games.

“However the highlight of the season for me was refereeing the A.O.H. cup final at Tuners Cross last season.

“I would like to thank all my colleagues in the ISRS for their support and also the AUL committee – in particular, Cathal Hughes and Martin Conlon,” said Tom.

Special Fair Play Award: Donoughmore Athletic and Strand United B.

Donoughmore Athletic and Strand United B were presented with a special fair play award for their excellent and equal disciplinary record over last season.

Donoughmore and Strand United B are respectively managed by Don Cafferkey and John Coleman.

02 09 2022

It was always clear to see that both these managers ensured that their teams would represent their clubs with a very high ethical level of discipline.

02 09 2022

Although they both failed to clinch a trophy, they certainly enjoyed every moment while playing in a very competitive Premier A and League 3 respectively.