Cork Golf: Clodagh Coughlan and Morgan Cain collect Douglas Scratch Cups

CLODAGH COUGHLAN and Morgain Cain were the winners in Douglas on Sunday as the club hosted their annual women’s and men’s scratch cups.

This is the second year that Douglas have run a dual event, and they remain the only club to run the senior scratch cups in this way.

The weather was great in Douglas and the course too was in top condition for the combined field of over 90 golfers.

Playing on the par 70 black course, the greens proved tricky for everyone with just the slightest of touches needed on the fast surfaces.

Kieran Canty was the sponsor again this year, it’s his 12th year sponsoring the event and since last year he has sponsored both competitions.

In the women’s competition, Clodagh Couglan took an early lead thanks to a one under par first round that gave a cushion over the field.

She had another tidy round in the afternoon shooting a one over par 73 to finish on level par for the event. It was a memorable first win for the Douglas member

“It was very enjoyable to get over the line,” said Clodagh.

“It’s hard to get a win, and hard to get a win at home, and to do very special to get my first win at home and I’m delighted that I could do it there.”

Despite winning by a couple of shots, it was still a test of endurance for the Munster Interpro.

“I got off to a poor start which is tough, but I knew my game was there and I had to trust it. Going out in the second round, a lot of emotion kicked in, it was a lot different to going out for a second round in another tournament.

"I was never a clubhouse leader so I had that running though my head. Added to that I was playing at home which club members supporting you, and you just want to do your best. I knew it would be tough and mentally draining so I made a game plan and stuck to it.

"I kept it as simple as possible and tried to stay as relaxed as possible.”

Morgan Cain (Cork) received the Douglas Scratch Cup from Kieran Canty (sponsor) and Douglas Captain Leonard Horgan. Picture: Niall O'Shea

Coughlan has had a busy season on the course, and her consistency and commitment saw her finish in third place on the women’s order of merit.

I’ve been very happy with the way I’ve played all year, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it. I hit the ground running in March in Carlow and it was a solid start to the year.

"I haven’t looked back since and I knew I was playing solid and steady golf and it was just a matter of waiting until the win would come.”

2021 winner Claire Coughlan took second place, the Cork Golf Club member shot a second round 73 but that wasn’t enough to close the gap after the first round.

Aoife Ní Thuama took third place and the prize for the best second 18 went to Monkstown’s Michelle Sharkey. Jemma Barry and Jessica Kavanagh also finished in the top six.

BREAKTHROUGH

There was a first-time winner on the men’s side too with Cork’s Morgan Cain succeeding for the first time in the senior ranks.

Cain won the Munster Boys last year and his performance in Douglas showed a mature approach to course management, especially around the greens.

"I couldn’t short side myself so I made sure I missed on the right spots every time so I could get up and down. I only had two bogies and I putted really well.

"The course was brilliant, the greens were fantastic and were very quick. I think the course suits me."

Cain shot a really impressive three under par 67 in the first round to hold a four-shot buffer going into the second round.

The afternoon proved a bit tougher for the Cork member and he found himself two over after 11 holes.

He picked up a birdie on the first, his 16th hole of the afternoon. That proved crucial as it meant he finished just one shot ahead of the field which included a fast-finishing Peter O’Keeffe.

The holder from last year didn’t hand over the title easily. He shot five under in his final nine holes to put the pressure on Cain.

He ended up just one short of the win, finishing in second place on one under par overall.

Third place went to James Walsh who was due a good result after playing some good golf all summer long.

The teenager shot an impressive 68 in the second round, with Ian Bermingham the only other golfer to break par around the black course.

As the season heads to October, chances for silverware are slipping away.

The last chance will be in Fermoy next weekend when they host the John Whyte Memorial Scratch Cup.

That takes place on Sunday, October 2 and entries can be made on BRS.