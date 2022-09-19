Eire Og beat Enniskeane in tough SE Systems senior camogie tie to qualify for a quarter final slot

Eire Og 1-12

Enniskeane 1-9

EIRE OG booked their place in the last eight of the SE Systems senior camogie championship with a three point victory over Enniskeane in Cloughduv on Monday night.

It was level pegging at the break 1-6 a piece after both sides had enjoyed periods of dominance.

Enniskeane were fast off the mark as they settled into the game with Oral Cronin pointing a long range free before stretching her sides lead with a second point from play.

Enniskeane kept the ball moving fast and it was troubling the Eire Og defence and when Tara Sheehan evaded three tackles and finished to the net Enniskeane led by five points after just seven minutes.

Emma Crowley got Eire Og off the mark with a point.

Daire O’Brien replied but with their midfielders settling into the game, Eire Og began to gain a grip and they pushed forward and began to test the Enniskeane defence.

Emma Cleary was doing huge work as she roamed out towards the centre and with Siobhan Hutchinson and Isobel Sheehan on top in the corners Eire Og were winning vital possession and in an excellent move Cleary and Hutchison combined before off lading to Margaret O’Herlihy, who finished superbly to the net.

Boosted by the goal Eire Og now had the upperhand and four points without reply edged them in front as Shauna Sheehan and Laura Cleary hit one each side of two scores from Margaret Herlihy.

Enniskeane pressed the reset button and began to push forward.

Orla Cronin struck two magnificent long range points in between Tara Sheehan had one as the advantage swung in Enniskeane's favour but the final say of the half was with Margaret Herlihy pointing a free to tie the sides up.

The second half was end to end stuff as again each side enjoyed a period of dominance.

Enniskeane raced into a three point lead with Tara Sheehan, Orla Cronin and Laura Mannix on target.

Back came Eire Og with Isobel Sheehan with two points and one from Caoimhe Henchy that had the sides on level terms and driving on Eire Og took the lead, Marie Gleeson flicking a fast free to the unmarked Emma Crowley who duly pointed.

Roisin Murphy and Siobhan Hutchinson added point each to put them three clear but they had to sweat it out as Enniskeane won a penalty but a superb save from Rachel Murray denied Orla Cronin as Eire Og held out for victory.

Scorers for Eire Og: M Herlihy 1-3 (0-2f’s) , I Sheehan, E Crowley 0-2 each, L Cleary, S Sheehan, C Henchy, R Murphy (f), S Hutchinson 0-1 each.

Enniskeane: O Cronin 0-5 (0-2f’s) T Sheehan 1-2, D O’ Brien , L Mannix 0-1 each.

Eire Og: R Murray; F Murphy, A O’ Callaghan, R Murphy; O Lynch, R Sheehan, M E Desmond; A McSweeney, M Gleeson; S Sheehan, E Crowley, L Cleary; I Sheehan, M Herlihy, S Hutchinson.

Subs: C Henchy for M Herlihy (43), O Beechinor for O Lynch (50).

Enniskeane: K Corcoran; D Carroll, E O’ Driscoll, L Duggan; D O’Neill, C Nyhan, A O’Driscoll; S Hurley, L Mannix; S O’Driscoll, O Cronin, O Coughlan; T Sheehan, S Curtin, D O’Brien.

Sub: M Hilliard for S Curtin (43).

Referee: Fionn O’ Murchu (Valley Rovers).