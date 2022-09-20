Midleton hang on to stay on top in the U14 Premier League with a one nil win over Mallow Town

Midleton 1

Mallow Town 0

MIDLETON made it three wins from four games and still remain undefeated in the Under 14 Premier league following a narrow and hard fought 1-0 win over a spirited Mallow Town which was played at the Midleton Cricket Pitch last Sunday morning.

It was Edward Piboyma’s goal less than ten minutes before time which gave Midleton their three points with Mallow Town rueing missed chances as they are still without a win this season after three games played.

Midleton almost found the back of the net within the first four minutes only for Mallow Town’s Harry Punch clearing the ball off the line from Ciaran Kelly’s header from a corner while moments later Mallow Town had a chance to take the lead only for Midleton keeper Jack Mills to tip the ball over the bar from Donnachada Dingivan’s effort on goal.

Mallow Town were beginning to press forward and started to dominate play, keeping Midleton in their own half but couldn’t get a decent shot in at goal as the Midleton defence were working hard to deny their visitors any scoring chances. However, chances did fall to Mallow’s Nathanael Mthembu and Abraham Ermabor while Midleton’s Ben Dumigan had a chance which went wide of the posts followed by two efforts second apart from Eoin McCarthy which were covered by Sean Downey in the Mallow Town goal.

Mallow Town keeper Sean Downey did well to block Middleton’s Shay Forde’s effort two minutes into the second half while Dumigan’s long range free kick was held by the Mallow keeper as the home side were starting to press forward.

Midleton's Shay Forde keeps his foot on the ball ahead of Mallow Town's Dylan Heffernan during the U14 Premier division match at the Midleton Cricket Ground. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Both teams had efforts on goal from well outside the area which went either wide or over the crossbar as they both looked to break the deadlock as a sense of frustration was beginning to creep in as the game and three points was certainly there for the taking.

The breakthrough came in the 61st minute when almost out of nowhere, Midleton’s Edward Piboya’s high ball from outside the area went over the head of Downey in the Mallow Town goal and into the back of the net much to the delight of the home side.

Midleton were boosted by the goal, and looked for a quick second with Mallow Town keeper Downey doing well to gather the ball ahead of Conor O’Brien and moments later from Shay Forde.

Mallow Town were now running out of time to get something out of the game, but had a chance when Mthembu’s effort was well covered by Jack Mills in the Midleton goal as they pressed forward looking for the equalising score keeping the home side in their on half who were forced to clear the ball away as much as possible to run down the time.

As it was Midleton managed to hold onto their slender lead and claim all three points and set the pace at the top of the Under 14 Premier league table.

Midleton: Jack Mills, Ronan Mackessy, Nikolai Van Ascheraden, Ciaran Kelly, Artan Ilivkovic, Charlie McCarthy, Alex Mulumby, Ben Dumigan, Shay Forde, Eoin McCarthy, Ryan Cremin, Conor O’Brien, Edward Piboyma, Brayan Wiecek, Caleb Murray

Mallow Town: Sean Downey, Christopher Jones, Dylan Heffernan, Golden Edogbo, Harry Punch, Abraham Ermabor, Calem Dempsey, Nathanael Mthemba, Adrian Jedrys, Jay Thompson, Donnachada Dingham, Reilly O’Connor, Romo Kade

Referee: Richard Fitzgerald.