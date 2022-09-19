Nemo boss bemoans defensive approach: It's a poor spectacle to sit that deep

FIRST it was Clonakilty and then Carbery Rangers, both trying to strangle the life from Nemo Rangers in their quest for the Bon Secours county PSFC title.

Nemo won by a point on the two occasions, including the nervy 2-4 to 0-9 quarter-final victory over Ross at Pairc Ui Chaoimh at the weekend.

“Will the opposition look at this and say ‘is that the way to play Nemo’?

That was the question posed by relieved manager Paul O’Donovan afterwards.

“You’d hope any team would go out with an ambition to play football and win. To me, that’s not my preferred way of playing.

Trying to play and score against that kind of defence is extremely hard. I hope I’d never coach like that. I don’t like watching it.

“The game is poor for the spectators and difficult to get kids to play the game. I don’t think there’s any attraction in it though by the way they’re entitled to play whatever way they like.

“There was only a point in it at the end and who knows what would have happened if a high ball went into the square. In that eventuality, you just shake their hands and say ‘it worked.’

“We’re happy to be in a semi-final. I would gladly have taken the one-point win if I was offered it before the match.”

Nemo scored 1-1 in the first half and 1-3 on the resumption and still prevailed.

“At half-time we just said keep doing what we were doing. We were half expecting this, particularly as Clon had played like it the last day.

“Yet, the stuff we said we’d do, we didn’t. It’s getting fellows to think clearer on the pitch and do the things we said we’d do. We did it once or twice. Our first goal came from it.

“At times, we don’t want players to play on instinct but get in formation to play against a set-up like that. Every player who goes out on the pitch wants to be the man-of-the-match, no matter what sport.

HUMAN NATURE

“I want to be the best manager I can be. Human nature is that you do things on instinct and off-the-cuff.

“I like it when our fellas play like that because we tend to be good and have the skill set to play that way.

“But, on this occasion, they had two or three extra bodies back and it was frustrating. We were blown for over-carrying a lot of times in the swarm tackle.

“That’s the way the game is going at times. If we want to stay competitive, we have to get over it.

“The thing that disappointed me was the chances we missed.

“It was hard to create chances, but we did only to miss them. And they were handy chances.”

Nemo accumulate nine wides and only captain Luke Connolly scored a point of the starting forwards.

“Mark Cronin missed one late in the game that he’d normally put over."