Tue, 20 Sep, 2022 - 11:05

Aghabullogue prepare for Boherbue after hitting the goal trail in IAFC quarter-final

Squad depth was key for Mid Cork side as they got the better of Kildorrery
Aghabullogue's John Corkery is strongly challenged by Kildorrery's Ian Butler, during their IAFC clash at Mallow. Picture: David Keane

Rory Noonan

AGHABULLOGUE kept their winning run going on Sunday as they advanced to the semi-final of the Bon Secours IAFC after a hard-fought win over Kildorrery.

Their ability to get goals at critical times was central to their win, with the impressive David Thompson getting two of them – the first a penalty.

In a close game, the sides were level at halftime, 1-3 to 0-6, before their second goal gave them a lead of 2-5 to 0-6. Credit to Kildorrery and their green flag put two between the sides, before Aghabullogue’s injury-time third green flag sealed their win by 3-9 to 1-10.

Afterward selector Robert O’Keeffe was delighted they had come through a tough test and said that at the end of the day quarter-finals are simply all about winning them.

It’s all that matters ya, we were just saying to the lads that there is a big difference between the group games and the knock-out ones. 

"They are like two different worlds. The intensity is much higher and they can take a life of their own.

“It can take a bit of time to settle into them and it took us the best part of half an hour to settle and thankfully we were still in a position to take it forward at that point and improve a lot in the second half.”

At half-time the sides were level and Robert admitted they were happy to be so.

“We were very happy to be level at half-time and were quite concerned coming up to it. We made a few changes late in the first half where we thought we were struggling a little bit and in fairness to the lads that came on they shored it up and made a big difference.”

Aghabullogue's Brian Dineen races away from Kildorrery's Dylan Kent, during their IAFC clash at Mallow. Picture: David Keane

Matthew Bradley was one of those that came on and asked whether he was carrying an injury Robert said: “We have a panel of 30 lads who are training hard and putting everything into it and some lads got an opportunity and we have said that from the outset, it’s all about the panel.”

Two second-half goals were vital scores for Aghabullogue, one at the start and one in injury time.

SUCKER PUNCH

“We caught them with a counterattack for the second one which was probably a sucker punch as they had closed the gap, but goals win games as the old saying goes. In fairness to Kildorrery, I thought they were really competitive and we got the goals at the right times to see them off.

“I think a hard game like that will stand to us ahead of the semi-final. If you look throughout the competition there is very little in all the teams and I think it will stand to all the sides that played this weekend.

“Look you never get a perfect performance, that’s what you strive for but there is loads for us to work on ahead of the semi-final."

They will now play Boherbue in the semi-final.

David Thompson on song as Aghabullogue see off Kildorrery

