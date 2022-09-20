Victory over Mallow came at a high price for Castlehaven

CASTLEHAVEN'S win over Mallow on Saturday night may well have come at something of a cost, that is if Damien Cahalane, their influential centre-back, ends up with a suspension due to an off-the-ball incident with Mallow’s Sean Hayes.

Cahalane’s dismissal early in the second half came in a five-minute period that saw three top-quality players leaving the field for Haven, Mark Collins would return with a strapping to his head.

Castlehaven manager James McCarthy was obviously delighted that his side progress to the last four attributing most of the success to his younger stars.

“We had our difficulties after the break,” said the manager after the final whistle. “We lost three players in a couple of minutes.

“We lost Jack Cahalane at the break and then Mark Collins and Damien soon after. I didn’t see what happened with Damien.

"We also lost Mark, again I didn’t see what happened but you don’t get things like that [injury to the head] by just standing around.

“That was three inter-county players lost in a couple of minutes but credit to the young lads they stood up.

The likes of Andrew Whelton, Robbie Minihane came alive which is great for the future of Castlehaven.”

The potential loss of Cahalane for the semi-final is always going to be a blow for a side but McCarthy wasn’t going to panic just yet.

“We will have a look at the video and see what comes from that but any player of his quality that is out would be a loss, particularly when you are facing a team like the Barrs.”

Brian Hurley, Castlehaven is tackled in front of goal by Mallow goalkeeper Kevin Doyle. Picture: Larry Cummins

Jack Cahalane’s substitution, came as a surprise to those sitting in the stands however McCarthy was clear that the player’s welfare comes first.

“We had to pull Jack at halftime as he was injured. You have to look after players like Jack as the lad is out there every week, players like Jack as players are number one.”

Progression to the last four is obviously in the plans for a club as successful as Castlehaven however building for the future also features highly in what the current management are trying to achieve.

“This is my third year now being involved and we have been able to bring in three or four new players.

FUTURE

“They are being blooded regularly and now they are three or four more coming in behind them so the future looks good for Castlehaven football right now so let’s see where it takes us this year but Castlehaven will be around for another bit yet.

Next up for Castlehaven are the champions St Finbarr’s and after two games between the sides going to the wire in recent years McCarthy had just one thing to add: “I think we will go practice penalties.”

All eyes will be on the next edition of the Barrs and Haven with the side progressing likely to be installed as favourites for the 2022 Bons Secours Premier Senior title.