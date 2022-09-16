Fri, 16 Sep, 2022 - 22:10

Erin's Own minor hurlers see off Shandrum to reach Premier 2 final

Caherlag outfit will face Killeagh in the Rebel Óg U17 decider in two weeks
Erin's Own minor hurlers see off Shandrum to reach Premier 2 final

Full-forward Shane Irwin blasts in a goal for Erin's Own against Shandrum in the Rebel Óg P2 Minor Hurling semi-final. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Rory Noonan

Erin's Own 1-18 Shandrum 1-15

ERIN'S Own are through to the final of the Rebel Óg Premier 2 MHC after a hard-fought win over Shandrum at the Mardyke.

The East Cork side recovered from a slow start to go through thanks to the scoring prowess of the likes of Shane Irwin and Matt O’Riordan. Add in their hard-working midfielders Brian Nolan and Peter O’Shea, who left everything out on the pitch and played a huge part in their win.

When they needed it in the second half defensively the likes of David Pierce led by example.

For Shandrum they had impressive displays from the likes of Johnny Murphy, Christopher Dunne and Kieran Murphy.

Kieran Murphy opened the scoring for Shandrum from a free in the third minute and he followed with another to put them 0-2 to no score up.

Erin's Own were taking a bit of time to settle and Charlie Finn got the first score from play to increase Shadrum’s lead. Torlough O’Neill put them further ahead before Erin's Own finally got off the mark.

Matt O’Riordan raised their first white flag as they settled and came more into the game.

Midfielders Johnny Murphy and Jack Hogan both raised white flags for Shandrum before Shane Irwin got Erin's Own second score. O’Riordan was on target again to make it 0-3 to 0-6, with 12 minutes gone.

Full-back Tiernan Connell on the ball for Erin's Own. Picture: Larry Cummins.
Full-back Tiernan Connell on the ball for Erin's Own. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Eoin O’Mahony had a goal chance for Shandrum but his effort was blocked superbly by Cian Dunphy to deny him what looked like a certain goal.

With 15 minutes gone Erin's Own were back on level terms when a long ball in from O’Riordan was caught brilliantly by Irwin as he raised a green flag.

Shandrum had another goal chance, this time Brian Nolan blocking Murphy’s effort.

Kieran Murphy pointed the resulting 65 but two late points from Irwin saw Erins Own lead by 1-5 to 0-7 at half-time.

Early points from O’Shea and Irwin increased their lead, with Kieran Murphy replying for Shandrum. With 46 minutes gone Erin's Own looked like they were home and dry as they led by 1-13 to 0-11. Credit to Shandrum they didn’t give up and when Kieran Murphy found the back of the net it was game on. Johnny Murphy added two points to level it, 1-14 apiece.

But credit to Erin's Own they responded with two points from O’Riordan ensuring they ran out deserving winners. They will now meet Killeagh in the final in a few weeks.

Scorers for Erin's Own: S Irwin 1-6, M O’Riordan 0-7 (0-3 f), B Nolan, F O’Brien 0-2 each, P O’Shea 0-1.

Shandrum: K Murphy 1-6 (0-5 f, 0-1 65), J Murphy 0-4, C Finn, J Hogan, T O’Neill, C Dunne, B Collins 0-1 each.

ERIN'S OWN: N O’Connell; D Collins, T Connell, J Hoare; D O’Connell, C Dunphy, D Pierce; B Nolan, P O’Shea; DJ Savage, M O’Riordan, F O’Brien; S Foley, S Irwin, B Cullinane.

Sub: T Cronin for S Foley (40).

SHANDRUM: D O’Connell; E Sheedy, T McCarthy, E Walsh; D Ryan, B Collins, S Minihane; J Murphy, J Hogan; C Finn, E O’Mahony, C Dunne, T O’Neill, K Murphy, Robert Troy

Sub: BJ Reidy for T O’Neill (38).

Referee: Patrick O’Mahony Inniscarra.

Read More

Minor hurling: Killeagh edge out Bride Rovers to reach Premier 2 final

More in this section

Michael Bradley during the warm up 6/4/2019 Michael Bradley brings a wealth of experience as new UCC rugby coach
Hull City v Sheffield United - Sky Bet Championship - MKM Stadium Four Cork players called up to Ireland squad 
Sweden v Republic of Ireland - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifier Ireland could face Scotland at Hampden in World Cup qualifier
rebel ogcork gaa
<p>John Ardnold. Picture: Denis Minihane</p>

John Arnold resigns as Páirc Uí Chaoimh steward, saying GAA are 'effectively organising' rugby fundraiser

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect
Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more