Cork Camogie: Killeagh stay in the hunt with thrilling win over Courcey Rovers

Killeagh 2-10 Courcey Rovers 1-10

A THRILLING contest in the SE Systems Senior Championship in Ovens saw Killeagh take the spoils as they clung on for dear life to their goal advantage despite huge Courcey Rovers pressure in the seven minutes of added time.

Twice they came close to levelling the game but the East Cork side held out.

A rip-roaring opening 30 minutes saw the sides go at it hard and tough from the throw-in. Killeagh had raced into a five-point lead before Courceys got on the scoreboard and over the hour it was level on five occasions.

Ultimately, a strong closing quarter where Killeagh hit two goals ensured they stay in the hunt for a place in the quarter-finals ahead of the final group games across the coming days.

All over the pitch, both sides had top-class performers. Laura Treacy was dominant at midfield for Killeagh, Chloe Sigerson commanded their defence and Niamh Ní Chaoimh played a huge role also.

Courceys relied on the lion-hearted Linda Collins while Saoirse McCarthy and Aishling Moloney gave it their all.

Having opened up that five-point gap, Killeagh were slowly reeled in and with McCarthy hitting the score that got Courceys all square just before half time. Killeagh had the final say with a Stefanie Beausang free, 0-6 to 0-5 ahead at the break.

The second half was fast and furious and four times the sides were level. On 45 minutes Ellen Maguire gave Courceys the lead for the first time but the Killeagh response was superb.

Rachel Sheehan won a great ball far out on the wing and it was Ciara Daly who got the vital touch on her delivery to grab the opening goal. Laura Treacy drove them on with an excellent point but back came Courceys with Fiona Keating turning over Killeagh and off-loading to Linda Collins to finish to the net.

Led by Chloe Sigerson and Treacy, Killeagh went long again with Stefanie Beausang snaring a long Treach delivery to make no mistake from close range, four points separated the sides and it looked all over.

Jacinta Crowley pointed a free but as the game entered injury time Killeagh looked safe. Courceys came at them in waves battling for an equaliser however.

Collins forced a superb save from Mary Kate Cullinane. Then Fiona Keating laid off a pass to Collins, whose shot hit the side netting.

The Killeagh defence resolute did enough from there and the final whistle soon sounded.

Courcey Rovers' Christine O'Neill and Killeagh's Chloe Sigerson tussle for the sliotar. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Scorers for Killeagh: S Beausang 1-6 (0-6 f), C Daly 1-0, C Harney 0-2, C Sigerson, L Treacy 0-1 each.

Courcey Rovers: L Collins 1-3, J Crowley 0-4 (0-3 f), S McCarthy, F Keating E Maguire 0-1 each.

KILLEAGH: KM Cullinane; E Treacy, A Walsh, S Kent; N Ní Chaoimh, C Sigerson, C Barry; L Treacy, H Looney; C Harney, K Aherne, M McEvoy; C Daly, R Sheehan, S Beausang.

COURCEY ROVERS: S O'Reilly (c); A Hannon, G Hannon, O Twomey; G O'Reilly, A Moloney, L Crowley; Elaine O'Reilly, S McCarthy; E Maguire, J Crowley, C O'Neill; L Collins, Eimear O'Reilly, F Keating.

Sub: AM Collins for Eimear O'Reilly (49).

Referee: Colm Vaughan (Cill na Martra).