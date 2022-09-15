Thu, 15 Sep, 2022 - 21:46

Cork Camogie: Killeagh stay in the hunt with thrilling win over Courcey Rovers

Led by Laura Treacy, Chloe Sigerson, Niamh Ní Chaoimh and Stefanie Beausang, Killeagh got the result they needed
Cork Camogie: Killeagh stay in the hunt with thrilling win over Courcey Rovers

Courcey Rovers Christine O'Neill is tackled by Killeagh's Stefanie Beausang during the SE Systems Cork Senior Camogie Championship at Ovens. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Mary Newman

Killeagh 2-10 Courcey Rovers 1-10 

A THRILLING contest in the SE Systems Senior Championship in Ovens saw Killeagh take the spoils as they clung on for dear life to their goal advantage despite huge Courcey Rovers pressure in the seven minutes of added time.

Twice they came close to levelling the game but the East Cork side held out.

A rip-roaring opening 30 minutes saw the sides go at it hard and tough from the throw-in. Killeagh had raced into a five-point lead before Courceys got on the scoreboard and over the hour it was level on five occasions. 
Ultimately, a strong closing quarter where Killeagh hit two goals ensured they stay in the hunt for a place in the quarter-finals ahead of the final group games across the coming days.

All over the pitch, both sides had top-class performers. Laura Treacy was dominant at midfield for Killeagh, Chloe Sigerson commanded their defence and Niamh Ní Chaoimh played a huge role also. 

Courceys relied on the lion-hearted Linda Collins while Saoirse McCarthy and Aishling Moloney gave it their all.

Having opened up that five-point gap, Killeagh were slowly reeled in and with McCarthy hitting the score that got Courceys all square just before half time. Killeagh had the final say with a Stefanie Beausang free, 0-6 to 0-5 ahead at the break.

The second half was fast and furious and four times the sides were level. On 45 minutes Ellen Maguire gave Courceys the lead for the first time but the Killeagh response was superb. 

Rachel Sheehan won a great ball far out on the wing and it was Ciara Daly who got the vital touch on her delivery to grab the opening goal. Laura Treacy drove them on with an excellent point but back came Courceys with Fiona Keating turning over Killeagh and off-loading to Linda Collins to finish to the net.

Led by Chloe Sigerson and Treacy, Killeagh went long again with Stefanie Beausang snaring a long Treach delivery to make no mistake from close range, four points separated the sides and it looked all over. 

Jacinta Crowley pointed a free but as the game entered injury time Killeagh looked safe. Courceys came at them in waves battling for an equaliser however. 

Collins forced a superb save from Mary Kate Cullinane. Then Fiona Keating laid off a pass to Collins, whose shot hit the side netting.

The Killeagh defence resolute did enough from there and the final whistle soon sounded. 

Courcey Rovers' Christine O'Neill and Killeagh's Chloe Sigerson tussle for the sliotar. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Courcey Rovers' Christine O'Neill and Killeagh's Chloe Sigerson tussle for the sliotar. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Scorers for Killeagh: S Beausang 1-6 (0-6 f), C Daly 1-0, C Harney 0-2, C Sigerson, L Treacy 0-1 each.

Courcey Rovers: L Collins 1-3, J Crowley 0-4 (0-3 f), S McCarthy, F Keating E Maguire 0-1 each. 

KILLEAGH: KM Cullinane; E Treacy, A Walsh, S Kent; N Ní Chaoimh, C Sigerson, C Barry; L Treacy, H Looney; C Harney, K Aherne, M McEvoy; C Daly, R Sheehan, S Beausang.

COURCEY ROVERS: S O'Reilly (c); A Hannon, G Hannon, O Twomey; G O'Reilly, A Moloney, L Crowley; Elaine O'Reilly, S McCarthy; E Maguire, J Crowley, C O'Neill; L Collins, Eimear O'Reilly, F Keating.

Sub: AM Collins for Eimear O'Reilly (49). 

Referee: Colm Vaughan (Cill na Martra).

More in this section

Michael Bradley during the warm up 6/4/2019 Michael Bradley brings a wealth of experience as new UCC rugby coach
Hull City v Sheffield United - Sky Bet Championship - MKM Stadium Four Cork players called up to Ireland squad 
Sweden v Republic of Ireland - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifier Ireland could face Scotland at Hampden in World Cup qualifier
cork camogiecork gaa
<p>John Ardnold. Picture: Denis Minihane</p>

John Arnold resigns as Páirc Uí Chaoimh steward, saying GAA are 'effectively organising' rugby fundraiser

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Are you the best punter in Ireland? Qualify for the €50,000 Tote Betting Tournament Final Are you the best punter in Ireland? Qualify for the €50,000 Tote Betting Tournament Final
Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect
Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more