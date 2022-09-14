Wed, 14 Sep, 2022 - 11:24

Michael Bradley brings a wealth of experience as new UCC rugby coach

PRO14 Coaches’ Coach of the Year will have a highly-rated backroom team on board at The Mardyke
Former Zebre head coach Michael Bradley is taking over at UCC. Picture: INPHO/Giuseppe Fama

Simon Lewis

HUGELY experienced Michael Bradley has been confirmed as new head coach of University College Cork RFC.

Bradley will work with a strong coaching ticket for the upcoming Energia All Ireland League season.

It was first revealed by The Irish Examiner in July that the former Connacht, Edinburgh and Zebre head honcho, a former PRO14 Coach of the Year, would be taking the reins at UCC following their relegation from Men’s Division 1A. 

Ex-Irish internationals Ken O’Connell and Paul McCarthy as well as ex-Munster fly-half Scott Deasy are included in the backroom in what is the 150th year since the foundation of UCC RFC.

Then Edinburgh head coach Michael Bradley during a photocall at Murrayfield Stadium in 2012. Picture: Lynne Cameron/PA Wire
Then Edinburgh head coach Michael Bradley during a photocall at Murrayfield Stadium in 2012. Picture: Lynne Cameron/PA Wire

Appointing Bradley, voted the PRO14 Coaches’ Coach of the Year for the 2020/21 season while at Zebre, was something of a coup for UCC given the depth of his experience as both a head coach and an Ireland scrum-half and the Corkman spoke of his excitement at the prospect of developing College’s young squad at the Mardyke.

“I am delighted to be given the opportunity to work with UCC Rugby,” Bradley told Simon Lewis. “It is exciting and challenging to work with some of the most talented young rugby players at this critical juncture in their career.

“University College Cork and the Mardyke Arena have fully supported the UCC Rugby project. Our vision is to play exciting, winning rugby and to make the Mardyke venue an excellent match-day experience for all who come to support our teams.” 

They start their Division 1B campaign away to Malone in Belfast on October 1.

