IAFC: Predicting the winners of the four quarter-finals

THE Intermediate A Football quarter-finals take place in Rebel county this weekend. Brian Kelleher previews the action.

SATURDAY:

Glanworth v Kilshannig, Kildorrery, 3.30pm: THIS will be a third meeting in three years for these sides, with one win apiece to date. Glanworth upset the odds in 2020 but Kilshannig gained their revenge last year with a comprehensive win in the group stages.

Glanworth recovered well from a surprise defeat to St Nick's in the opening round to emerge as group winners. They will look to seasoned campaigners such as David Pyne, Sean Finn, Emmet Sheehan, and the evergreen Mikey Sheehan to lead them to a second semi-final in three seasons. Former Cork senior Michael Shields is coaching them this season.

Quarter-finalists in 2020, semi-finalists last season, Kilshannig have all the tools to push on. The return of star players Killian and Eanna O’Hanlon to fitness is a huge plus.

Kilshannig's Eanna O'Hanlon drives past Mitchelstown's Greg Carroll, in last year's IAFC semi-final. Picture: David Keane.

Verdict: Kilshannig.

Mitchelstown v Dromtarriffe, Kanturk, 3.30pm: MITCHELSTOWN will be strong favourites here, operating at this grade since 2013, losing finals in 2017, 2020 and 2021.

They have one of the best midfield pairings in the county in Pa Magee and Cork hurler Mark Keane. Shane Beston and a fully fit Cathail O’Mahony have been doing the bulk of their scoring.

A difficult start to the group stages for Dromtarriffe was quickly forgotten after their comprehensive win against St Finbarr's propelled them into a quarter-final for the second season running. Duhallow senior footballer Con O’Callaghan will look to lead them to victory.

Verdict: Mitchelstown

SUNDAY:

Adrigole v Boherbue, Ballingeary, 3pm: PROBABLY the most difficult to predict. These sides met in the league quarter-final, with Boherbue winning 3-7 to 2-4.

Adrigole have improved drastically this year. David Harrington has been their main attacker for the bones of a decade but has more support up front.

Junior county champions in 2021, Boherbue have carried that momentum forward, unbeaten in the ‘Group of Death’. Cork senior panelist Kevin Cremin, MTU Sigerson player David O’Connor, and the experienced Gerry O’Connor will be key.

Verdict: Boherbue.

Aghabullogue v Kildorrery, Mallow, 3pm: THE case of an irresistible force meeting an immovable object, with second highest scorers in the group stage, Aghabullogue, meeting the side with the least conceded, Kildorrery.

Winning the 2021 relegation final seems to have spurred Kildorrery on for 2022. They’ve gone from having the worst defensive record in to the best. The return of James Keating has no doubt helped them here. Scores have been hard to come by however.

Aghabullogue possess a quality forward line for this level, with the likes of David Thompson, Cialan O’Sullivan and Matthew Bradley contributing regularly. John Corkery’s return from his travels a welcome bonus to them also.

Defensively they have improved, not conceding a single goal in the group stages this year. The only side with a 100% record in their first three games, they will fancy their chances of progressing.

Verdict: Aghabullogue.