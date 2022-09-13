Cullinane steps down as football selector as Cleary and O'Connor appointments are ratified

Des Cullinane has stepped down as a Cork senior football selector.

At Tuesday night’s monthly county board meeting at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, the football management for next year was officially ratified, with John Cleary appointed. The Castlehaven man had served as caretaker manager this year when Keith Ricken was forced to step aside for health reasons, initially temporarily before leaving the role.

Cleary’s four selectors – James Loughrey (Mallow), Micheál Ó Cróinín (Naomh Abán), Ray Keane (St Finbarr's/MTU Cork) and Barry Corkery (Éire Óg) - were all involved last year but St Nicholas clubman Cullinane has opted to step down.

The U20 hurling management was also rubber-stamped, with manager Ben O’Connor (Newtownshandrum) joined by selectors Ger O’Regan, Ronan Curran (both St Finbarr’s), Anthony Nash (Kanturk) and Terence McCarthy (Midleton).

County chairperson Marc Sheehan, secretary/CEO Kevin O’Donovan, coaching officer Jerry Walsh and Irish & cultural officer Donal McSweeney will sit on a sub-committee to propose the minor hurling and football managers, with names proposed at the next county board meeting. The practice in recent years has been for management teams to come up through the ages with Rebel Óg development squads - the U16 head coach in football in 2022 was Ray O'Mahony (Éire Óg) with Kieran Murphy (Sarsfields) the hurling co-ordinator.

Another forthcoming appointment is a groundsman for Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Páirc Uí Rinn, working in conjunction with Turftech.

Kevin O’Donovan also informed the meeting that Cork County Board will oppose plans for a BusConnects route which would pass by Páirc Uí Rinn. If they came to fruition, parking on Boreenmanna Road would be reduced or eliminated and O’Donovan said that it would spell the end for the stadium as a match venue, only used for training. Cork Constitution, whose Temple Hill home would also be affected, are also expected to oppose.

O’Donovan and Sheehan both paid tribute to Kieran McGann, who has stepped down as chief steward at the venues.

“I want to thank you sincerely for your tremendous efforts,” said Sheehan.

“You brought all of your experience to the table as it were in terms of organising events over the years.”

Kevin O’Callaghan, county games development manager since 2009, is also moving on as he is taking up employment with MTU Cork as GAA development officer. Jerry Walsh noted a “huge growth in participation and performance levels during this time,” and said he was “very fortunate to have worked with such an inspiring figure”.

Marc Sheehan said that, in honour of the centenary of the birth of Con Murphy – who served as GAA President as well as number of county board roles – in October, the executive was proposing to dedicate the Co-op SuperStores Premier SHC final to him, though this would not affect sponsorship or the Seán Óg Murphy Cup or any other existing arrangements.

Board vice-chairperson Pat Horgan revealed that any clubs dually involved in championships after the semi-final stage would be afforded an extra week of preparation before finals.

Horgan also encouraged clubs involved in semi-finals and finals to bring as many young supporters as possible to the games in buses.

Ballinhassig delegate John O’Sullivan noted that his club’s Premier IHC semi-final against Inniscarra was “the odd one out” in terms of being scheduled for Cloughduv, while the other five across Premier SHC, SAHC and Premier IHC are in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

“We’re not an issue-driven club by any means,” he said, “but that went down badly in our club and our parish.”

Marc Sheehan said: “We noted your correspondence but it was essentially a scheduling issue, with no intention to discommode or degrade.”

As of yet, league finals have been unable to be fixed due to clubs’ involvement in championships but Horgan said that these will be arranged as soon as possible.

With regard to age-grades, Kevin O’Donovan told the meeting that national policy is currently to have championships at U13, U15, U17 and one higher age, with no facility for a by-law in the GAA’s official guide. When he enquired as to whether Cork could seek a derogation from rule, he was told that Croke Park are currently examining the situation, meaning that there would be little or chance of such a derogation.

While O’Donovan’s preference would be to have U14, U16 and U18, with the latter decoupled from adult level, he acknowledged that this could affect Cork at national U20 level if players in other counties at that age were playing adult competitions.

He said that a motion will go to Congress for next February and that delegates should continue to look at the matter in a fair and open-minded manner.

Damien Irwin (Killeagh) said that, if there aren’t U18 competitions, people will drift away from the GAA and not come back.