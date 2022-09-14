Hegarty adds name to new winners at Stryker Road Race

THERE was a large turnout of over 500 runners for the Stryker road race at Carrigtwohill, one of the longest-established races on the Cork BHAA calendar.

Proceeds were in aid of the Children’s Unit at CUH and the Children’s Unit at Limerick University Hospital.

A new name was added to the recent winners on the Cork circuit as victory went to Denis Hegarty, representing Hegarty Engineering & Design. Better known for his triathlon exploits, Hegarty – who runs with the Watergrasshill club – covered the four miles in 20:25 which gave him a nine-second margin over Eric Curran.

James McCarthy continued his return to top form when outsprinting Donal Coakley for third, 20:41 to 20:45.

“Myself and Eric went out fairly hard for the first mile and after that I got a bit of a gap and held on for dear life, so I’m happy with that,” said Hegarty.

Two West Cork athletes dominated the women’s section as Bantry-native Hannah Steeds added to her recent successes with a six-second victory over Fiona Everard from Bandon.

Donal Coakley, James Grufferty and Tommy Allen all set for the Stryker race. Picture: John Walshe

Both were together for the first two miles before Steeds, representing Eli Lilly, got away to cross the line in a time of 23:18 with Everard recording 23:24. However, as the latter wasn’t registered with the BHAA, second prize went to the consistent Michelle Kenny (Dept of Education) in 23:43.

“Bantry is home, although I’m now living in Bandon,” said Steeds who works as a chemist at Eli Lilly in Kinsale. Winner of the recent Musgrave 5km, she also had a second to Martina Kiely in the Gas Networks 5km (both BHAA races), along with a victory over 10km at Courtmacsherry.

“I was working in Clonmel and ran with the club there but now I’m in the process of transferring to Leevale,” added Steeds who last November won the Munster Intermediate cross-country the day after setting a course record of 29:59 for the tough Eyeries five-miler on the Beara Peninsula.

Brian and Aoibhinn Healy pictured at the Stryker road race. Picture: John Walshe

For Fiona Everard, it was a welcome return to form as she has missed most of the year through injury. An outstanding schools’ athlete with MICC, Dunmanway, she was also a member of the Irish junior team at the 2017 European C-C Championships in Slovakia.

Results:

Men:

1: D Hegarty (Hegarty Engineering & Design) 20:25; 2 E Curran (Merck) 20:34; 3 J McCarthy (Rooskagh Coffee) 20:41; 4 D Coakley (Gilead Sciences) 20:45; 5 T Forristal (Midleton Collective) 20:57; 6 F Nugent (Mater Private, M40) 21:15.

Team: (Grade A) Stryker 50; 2 UCC 71; 3 Army 200. (Grade B) 1 Eli Lilly 221; 2 Stryker 311; 3 Apple 409. (Grade C) 1 MTU 171; 2 Musgrave 185; 3 Dell Technologies 188.

Women:

1 H Steeds (Eli Lilly) 23:18; 2 F Everard (temp-reg) 23:24; 3 M Kenny (Dept of Educ, F40) 23:43; 4 L O’Connor (Musgrave, F45) 25:45; 5 K Murphy (Punch Consulting Engineers, F40) 25:54; 6 M Keane (temp-reg) 26:25.

Team: (Grade A) 1 114; 2 Musgrave 168. (Grade B) 1 Cork Co Co 496; 2 Feeney Builders 547. (Grade C) 1 Avondhu MF 273; 3 MTU 547.