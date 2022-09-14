O’Hanlon’s tidy finish ensures a share of spoils in AUL Premier clash

CORKBEG were held to a draw and had to come from behind near the end before salvaging a point in their 1-1 Premier clash against Village United at Whitegate.

Having lost out to Village last week in the Mossie Linnane cup, Corkbeg were eager to try and get one over Village United who once again were their opponent for the second week running, but this time it was to be a battle for league points at Corkbeg’s own turn in Whitegate.

Corkbeg were first to threaten and came close just three minutes in as some initial great link-up between Darragh O’Mahony and Bobbi Donoghue found the ball in the direction of Max Ahern, and he cleverly let the ball run through his legs to Jordan Ryan, who got an effort in on goal, but a frantic last-ditch tackle deflected the ball over the bar for a corner.

The resulting corner broke loose and arrived at O’Mahony’s feet and as he struck towards goal, Dylan O Neill got a toe to it, only to see it go narrowly wide.

The Beg were well on top and should’ve been at least one up with Keelan Kennedy having a decent effort on target from 25 yards out sail inches off target.

But, it was Village who found a way through on 18 minutes.

A long ball was left bouncing in the middle of the park and was picked up by Stephen O’Donnell; who let loose with a forceful effort that took a wicked deflection before ending up in the top corner of the net.

Unfortunately, for a good period of time, neither team offered any real threat of note until the last few moments of the first half when O’Mahony had an effort destined for the top corner – only to see it deflected agonizingly over.

Corkbeg knew they had to be better in the second half if they were to get anything out of the game.

And to be fair to the home side, it was a much improved second half display.

Jordan Ryan has hit a good level of form for Corkbeg since the off.

They got the ball moving and stretched the Village defence, with their keeper Thomas Butler, having to be called into action on a couple of occasions to make some important saves.

But, as Village were looking like holding on to what they had, Corkbeg eventually got the equalizer through substitute Jamie O’Hanlon who produced a lovely goal with a neat, tidy finish to the bottom corner, about 20 minutes to go.

The Beg looked to push on for a winner, but unfortunately it did not transpire which in the end saw both sides sharing the points.

Elsewhere, a single goal separated the two sides as Killumney United ran out narrow 1-0 winners over Waterloo in their Premier A clash at the Farm over the weekend.

Both sides found it difficult enough to break each other down until the 20th minute when Jamie Manning got the better of the Loo keeper in a one on one situation before slotting home into an empty net.

Manning continued to be a thorn in the sides of the Waterloo defence and if it were not for a couple of superb saves by Denis O’Mahony between the sticks for the Loo, the half-time scoreline would probably have looked a bit different.

However, as much as Killumney controlled the game, the Loo came so close to grabbing an equaliser, when Jack Murphy had a chance when he broke through, but he drilled across goal with the target in site.

But, Killumney held on and claimed the points in the end which meant that they now sit behind leaders Grangevale in second spot with a game in hand while trailing by three points.

Best for Killumney United was Darren Kelly.

Best for Waterloo was Denis O’Mahony who made some crucial saves over the 90 minute.

Sean Hannifin and Fionn Hall both had superb games also in the Waterloo defence.